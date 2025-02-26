The 40-inch display will be installed in the Afeela, the first vehicle by joint venture Sony Honda Mobility.

LG Display announced that it will begin mass-producing the first 40-inch vehicle display, pushing itself into the Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) era to “revolutionize” the driving experience. It’s the first time the industry has ever seen a 40-inch Pillar to Pillar (P2P) automotive display. A P2P display is an ultra-large automotive panel that covers the entire front of the driver’s and front passenger’s seats.

Ultra-Large Display

An SDV is controlled by software to make the driving experience as convenient as possible. The performance of an SDV requires a large display to make it easier for the driver to see a wide variety of information and functions. LG Display says the ultra-large P2P display is gaining a lot of attention as a next-generation display.

Its 40-inch P2P reportedly offers personalized “infotainment,” which is slang for information and entertainment, for the driver and passenger. Its display ranges from a digital dashboard and navigation to climate control, movies, music, and even games. The company explains that each function operates without a screen transition.

Display teams added Switchable Privacy Mode (SPM) viewing angle control technology to help drivers focus on the road. For example, while the driver is focusing on the road, the passenger can watch a movie or play games without the driver even noticing because of the SPM. This technology, which LG Display was the first to commercialize, is becoming a key safety feature as the industry trends toward larger front-seat displays.

LG Display will introduce the new 40-inch P2P in the Afeela, the first sedan from Japanese joint venture Sony Honda Mobility.

“Based on our industry-leading proprietary technology, outstanding product competitiveness, and stable supply capabilities, we will continue to present innovative solutions that provide differentiated customer value in the SDV era,” said Keuk-sang Kwon, Head of Auto Business Group at LG Display.