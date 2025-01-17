At CES 2025, LG unveiled the “Lifestyle Solution for Mobility” concept vehicle. This mobility solution incorporates LG’s smart life technologies to establish a link between mobile systems and the AI Home.

Customizable Space

LG’s latest mobility concept introduces the LG Mobility Experience (MX) platform. The new platform redefines home solutions by introducing a versatile, multifunctional space concept. LG’s platform uses a modular package system to integrate the company’s innovative appliances and AI technology to transform the vehicle’s cabin into your own personal environment.

For example, the space can act as a functional addition to your home, a private media lounge, or a creative studio, among other functional spaces. The MX platform’s dual-cabin design includes a driver’s cabin and the rear customizable experience space.

Tomorrow’s World Today representatives had the opportunity to visit LG’s booth at CES and learn more about the mobility concept. According to one of LG’s representatives at the booth, the Lifestyle Solution for Mobility replaces the need to rent an office space. This could relate to a remote worker, for example. It’s also intended for relaxation or really anything a customer may need.

But how does it work?

The service will be a subscription through LG. Customers who subscribe will go to LG’s ThinQ app and order the concept vehicle. Customers would fill in how many units they would need, what they would like, and what they need it for. The company relays that information to the MX platform and sends the unit or units to you. And, of course, it’s autonomous, so you don’t have to drive.

The technology inside the cabin tells you where it’s going and if it’s moving. It could also link to your calendar and display it right next to you.

As we mentioned before, the modules inside are customizable. The concept includes a fridge, for example. Based on a customer’s needs, that fridge could be used for wine if you’re looking for relaxation. Another example the LG representative gives is if a customer is a home nurse who travels to their clients. That fridge could be used to store medication. Each unit a customer orders is based on their lifestyle.

The Lifestyle Solution for Mobility is still a concept, with no current production or launch date.