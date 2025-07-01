The DeepinViewX series delivers faster response times, fewer repeated alarms, and better overall reliability.

Hikvision has introduced its new DeepinViewX-Series Bullet Cameras, featuring advanced Guanlan large-scale AI models designed to enhance perimeter security with extended video analysis range and significantly reduced false alarms. By leveraging edge-based AI processing, the DeepinViewX series delivers faster response times, fewer repeated alarms, and better overall reliability without relying on network resources.

July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hikvision has announced the launch of its new DeepinViewX-Series Bullet Cameras, powered by the advanced Guanlan large-scale AI models. These smart cameras are designed to provide better perimeter protection with longer video content analysis (VCA) range and fewer false and repeated alarms.

“The launch of DeepinViewX-Series Bullet Cameras shows our commitment to making perimeter protection smarter and more efficient,” said Max Fang, the Product Director at Hikvision. “By covering wider areas and keeping false alarms to a new low, we’re helping security professionals focus on what really matters, significantly saving their time and costs.”

Comprehensive product lineup

The new DeepinViewX-Series Bullet Cameras include:

– 5-Line fixed-lens cameras with 60-meter night time detection range

– 7-Line triple-lens cameras covering up to 120 meters at night with an ultra-long depth of field

These cameras adapt to various environments, from residential areas and office buildings to large-scale business parks. With advanced video optics and AI-ISP technology, they ensure 24/7 high-quality video capture.

What makes DeepinViewX different?

At the heart of the DeepinViewX series are the Guanlan large-scale AI models. This advanced AI technology distinguishes real threats from harmless activities, such as moving tree shadows, small animals, or bright lights. This means security teams can focus on actual problems instead of dealing with constant false alarms.

With an intelligent algorithm running on the cameras and alarms pushing from cameras, there is no reliance on network or remote center resources. This edge-based processing ensures faster response times, avoids video compression and transmission losses, and enhances overall reliability. In the meantime, we have also upgraded the cameras’ optical performance to enhance their detection capabilities.

Key Benefits

– 90% fewer false alarms compared to traditional AI cameras

– 50% fewer repeated alarms compared to traditional AI cameras

– Up to 140 meters detection range (in the daytime), twice as far as traditional AI cameras

– Enhanced night vision performance for tiny objects

– Fewer cameras needed to cover the same area

– Cost savings through reduced labor and storage needs

Advanced security solutions

The DeepinViewX-Series Bullet Cameras offer an advanced security solution especially for perimeter protection. They ensure optimal performance and simplified management for security installations of any scale. For more information about DeepinViewX cameras and Guanlan large-scale AI models, visit Hikvision’s website.

