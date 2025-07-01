Exceptional CEER 12.8 Efficiency

With a certified CEER rating of 12.8, the unit is powered by advanced inverter technology, which adjusts cooling output dynamically based on room temperature and user demand. This significantly reduces unnecessary energy consumption—typically saving 20% to 30% more electricity over time compared to traditional fixed-speed models. The system also uses eco-friendly R32 refrigerant with a low Global Warming Potential (GWP 675), making it a smarter and more sustainable cooling solution.

Effortless Cooling with Self-Evaporation Technology

Zafro’s advanced self-evaporative system minimizes the need for manual drainage by dispersing condensate back onto the condenser coil, enhancing heat exchange efficiency. In environments with humidity levels below 80%, the unit can operate continuously without requiring drainage—offering greater convenience and worry-free cooling for most households.

Powerful Cooling Performance

Designed to cool spaces up to 550 sq. ft., the unit delivers 16,000 BTU (12,000 SACC) of cooling power through its dual-hose system, ensuring balanced air pressure and faster cooling. With 480m3/h airflow, wide-angle sweeping, and a dual-rotor compressor, it quickly cools larger rooms without generating hotspots.

Smart Connectivity, Anywhere Control

The Zafro Portable AC features WiFi connectivity and can be controlled via the Zafro app, remote control, or digital panel. It supports voice control through Amazon AlexaTM and Google Home®, letting users adjust temperature and fan speed hands-free.

Designed for Easy Use

Installation is simple with an included window kit, and 360°caster wheels and built-in handles make the unit easy to move room-to-room. Washable filters ensure clean airflow and long-term reliability.

“We engineered this portable AC to offer the comfort and energy efficiency people need, with the peace and quiet they deserve,” said Robert Wang, CEO at Zafro. “From powerful cooling to intuitive controls, this unit meets the needs of families, renters, and tech-savvy users alike.”

The Zafro Portable Air Conditioner is now available at https://www.zafroshop.com and on Amazon.

Performance data were collected under standardized laboratory conditions. CEER rating and airflow volume were independently verified by Intertek. Other metrics including noise level, cooling coverage, and drainage duration—were measured in controlled in-house testing environments and may vary based on actual usage and environmental conditions. All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

