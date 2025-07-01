This system enables solar developers to access more difficult sites while cutting grading costs and environmental impact.

GameChange Solar has unveiled the latest version of its Genius Tracker TF™, a terrain-following solar tracker designed to tackle challenging landscapes with minimal grading. With an improved capability to accommodate slopes up to 1.7 degrees between posts, this system enables solar developers to access more difficult sites while significantly cutting grading costs and environmental impact.

NORWALK, Conn., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GameChange Solar, a global leader in solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking systems, announced the next generation of Genius Tracker TF™, its terrain-following solar tracker. Genius Tracker TF now features exceptional slope adaptability of up to 1.7 degrees between posts. This upgrade allows solar developers to unlock more project sites with difficult topography and dramatically reduce grading costs and environmental impacts by reducing or eliminating grading.

“Terrain challenges can be a big barrier to developing utility-scale solar projects,” said Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar. “Genius Tracker TF helps our customers overcome those challenges by offering a tracker solution that works to reduce or eliminate grading by working with the contours of the land.”

Genius Tracker TF™ is engineered to conform to natural land contours, eliminating the need for costly grading or complex articulating joints. Its streamlined design boosts profitability by reducing civil work, shortening construction timelines, and minimizing disruptions from elevated work zones. Proven on diverse terrain, TF delivers safe, high-yield performance while supporting faster, more efficient installations on even the most challenging sites.

