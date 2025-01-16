At CES 2025, Honda unveiled the 0 Series, comprising the Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV. These prototypes embody Honda’s “Thin, Light, and Wise” design philosophy. The two Evs emphasize a sleek and futuristic design.
The 0 Series
The 0 Series is engineered with a focus on aerodynamics and lightweight construction, distinguishing it from the heavier designs of EVs. This design enhances energy efficiency, a priority that Honda emphasizes strongly.
Another feature of the 0 Series is Honda’s new, proprietary operating system, ASIMO OS. The name has a clever origin. ASIMO pays homage to Honda’s humanoid ASIMO Robot and the “Wise” value of the new series of EVs. Additionally, the in-house system aims to provide “ultra-personalized optimization” and advanced automated driving capabilities.
Like the exterior of the vehicles, the interior design of the Honda 0 Series offers a futuristic and minimalist approach. It features a five-screen dashboard with a central touchscreen, passenger screen, and side camera view screens. In addition, a digital gauge cluster eliminates physical knobs and dials. Therefore, the dashboard relies entirely on digital interfaces for a user-friendly environment.
Honda combined megacasting and a proprietary welding method to create an innovative production process. Megacasting reduces the number of parts, simplifies assembly, improves structural integrity, and lowers production costs. Honda anticipates that the production processes will facilitate efficient manufacturing at scale.
SUV
Saloon Prototype