At CES 2025, Honda unveiled the 0 Series, comprising the Honda 0 Saloon and Honda 0 SUV. These prototypes embody Honda’s “Thin, Light, and Wise” design philosophy. The two Evs emphasize a sleek and futuristic design.

The 0 Series

The 0 Series is engineered with a focus on aerodynamics and lightweight construction, distinguishing it from the heavier designs of EVs. This design enhances energy efficiency, a priority that Honda emphasizes strongly.

Another feature of the 0 Series is Honda’s new, proprietary operating system, ASIMO OS. The name has a clever origin. ASIMO pays homage to Honda’s humanoid ASIMO Robot and the “Wise” value of the new series of EVs. Additionally, the in-house system aims to provide “ultra-personalized optimization” and advanced automated driving capabilities.

The vehicles are anticipated to feature Level 3 automation, which allows hands-free driving under certain conditions, “improving both safety and driver convenience.”

Like the exterior of the vehicles, the interior design of the Honda 0 Series offers a futuristic and minimalist approach. It features a five-screen dashboard with a central touchscreen, passenger screen, and side camera view screens. In addition, a digital gauge cluster eliminates physical knobs and dials. Therefore, the dashboard relies entirely on digital interfaces for a user-friendly environment.

Honda combined megacasting and a proprietary welding method to create an innovative production process. Megacasting reduces the number of parts, simplifies assembly, improves structural integrity, and lowers production costs. Honda anticipates that the production processes will facilitate efficient manufacturing at scale.

SUV

Honda’s 0 SUV prototype is a mid-size electric SUV, the first model in the Honda 0 Series built on its newly developed EV platform. Inspired by the Space-Hub concept shown at CES 2024, the design emphasizes a “Thin, Light, and Wise” approach, resulting in a reportedly spacious and versatile interior with enhanced visibility. The prototype reflects Honda’s aim to redefine its EVs as functional and people-focused spaces

Saloon Prototype

The Honda 0 Saloon, the flagship of the 0 Series, builds on last year’s concept, which debuted at CES 2024. Despite its seemingly compact exterior, it features bold, sporty styling, a low profile, and a spacious interior.