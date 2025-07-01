Learn how synthetic grass can revamp your outdoor area. Discover the versatility and beauty of synthetic turf for every need.

A Mesa, Arizona family transformed their yard into a golfer’s paradise using 9,500 square feet of synthetic turf from Synthetic Grass Warehouse, installed by AZ Turf and More. The project utilized three turf varieties: Cascade Spring Pro for the main area, Poly Putt 2-Tone Dark for the putting green, and Pet Turf for pet-friendly spaces. These products offer durability, low maintenance, and vibrant aesthetics, ideal for the desert climate. The installation showcases synthetic turf’s versatility for creating customized, engaging outdoor retreats.

Vibrant Synthetic Turf Creates Breathtaking Home Putting Green

MESA, Ariz., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Artificial turf is more than just a smart landscaping choice; it’s a hassle-free way for homeowners to transform their yards into engaging, customized retreats. Synthetic turf’s evergreen hue and durable, low-maintenance nature make it perfect for creating a golfer’s paradise in the heart of the desert, which is exactly what one Mesa, AZ, family did. Enlisting the help of AZ Turf and More, this family reimagined their outdoor space by installing a multi-hole putting green using several industry-leading turf products from Synthetic Grass Warehouse. Designed for both beauty and accurate gameplay, AZ Turf and More created endless hours of fun and practice for their client’s entire household.

AZ Turf and More recently installed 9,500 square feet of Synthetic Grass Warehouse’s Cascade Spring Pro, Poly Putt 2-Tone Dark, and Pet Turf in a home in Mesa, AZ. Everlast Cascade Spring Pro, used for the majority of the installation, has dual field green and apple green blade tones with tan and green thatch, and it has a pile height of 1.875 inches. With a 90-ounce face weight, it’s an incredibly dense and lush turf option ideal for moderate to heavy foot traffic. Everlast Poly Putt 2-Tone Dark, used for the green, features a dual coloring of field green and lime green, and it has a face weight of 50 ounces. With a 0.5-inch pile height, it is ideal for residential or professional putting green installations. TigerTurf Pet Turf features rich field green and clover green blade tones with tan and green thatch. It features a 1-inch pile height, 60-ounce face weight, and two unique texturized blade shapes that make Pet Turf ideal for heavy traffic applications such as pet-friendly landscapes. All three artificial turf products are manufactured with UV inhibitors for long-lasting color that won’t fade with extended exposure to sunlight. All synthetic grass products from SGW are non-toxic, lead-free, and will drain at a rate of more than 30 inches of rain per hour per square yard.

AZ Turf and More’s client wanted to create the ultimate golf practice area right at home. Beauty and functionality were imperative, but they also wanted it to be low-maintenance and able to remain green and usable in Arizona’s desert climate. With so much space to work with, the client opted for a multi-hole green with dynamic features like sand traps, boulders, and undulations to make the course more challenging. A project of this intricacy was an exciting challenge for AZ Turf and More, who utilized several synthetic grass varieties and countless techniques to bring the client’s vision to life. “With a project this size, connecting all the greens and multiple chipping areas is difficult to keep transitions clean,” owner Tracy Tingue explains. “We slowed the process to make every detail count.”

AZ Turf and More has proudly served Greater Phoenix Metroplex home and business owners since 2013. They’re driven by a love for landscaping and a desire to provide elevated customer service to local residents. “Over a decade ago, we started by simply installing one yard and began to understand that a market was available for a company that provided quality products at a fair price,” says Tingue. “Now, over 5,000 installs later, we appreciate a huge loyal customer base.” AZ Turf and More hopes to continue providing premium landscape solutions to Phoenix-area residents. Says Tingue, “We do everything a backyard could need.”

AZ Turf and More is Synthetic Grass Warehouse’s “Install of the Month” winner for June 2025.

