The Pebble Flow is on the production line and will soon be delivered to the first customers.

Pebble showcased its all-electric recreational vehicle (RV) at CES 2025. The Pebble Flow gained traction for its ability to hitch and move autonomously. Finally, the electric RV is in production, with the first deliveries expected soon.

Pebble Flow Production

Customers are one step closer to receiving the Pebble Flow. The company plans to start making deliveries at the end of spring. For the customers who preordered and configured a Founders Edition (FE), Pebble Flow will be invited to finalize their order 8-10 weeks before the expected delivery date, a report from Business Wire says.

“This marks a major step forward – not just for Pebble, but for our customers who have been looking for a seamless, intuitive way to experience the outdoors,” said Bingrui Yang, CEO and Founder of Pebble. “As we are now underway with production, the Pebble Flow is moving from vision to reality.”

He added, “RVing has long been full of hassles – stressful towing, difficult parking, and maneuvering. We built the Pebble Flow to remove those barriers and look forward to seeing our first customers take the Pebble Flow on the road soon.”

An Electric Way to Explore

In addition to its autonomy and all-electric power, the Pebble Flow can also be used as an extra room or office, or even as a backup battery. The company states that the ERV is never idle. Furthermore, its massive 45 kWh LFP battery, combined with a 1.1 kW solar array, allows the ERV to hold a charge for up to 7 days.

According to Pebble, its mission is to offer stress-free camping. Its autonomous features eliminate the need to meticulously hitch your vehicle to the RV for towing. Once a user is at camp, the Pebble Flow moves into the perfect position on its own. Additionally, it sets up the rest of the camp autonomously. The trailer automatically sets up the lights, stairs, leveling systems, and thermostats.

The company’s vision is for users to spend more time outdoors and around the campsite instead of spending hours getting everything ready.