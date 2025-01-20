Camping is evolving with the electronic vehicle age with Pebble. The new “smart” camping trailer called the Pebble Flow removes the need for gasoline and generators and replaces them with solar panels and batteries. In addition, Pebble says a user will never have to back up to hitch the trailer again. That’s because the camping trailer moves autonomously.

Pebble Flow

The Pebble Flow is an all-electric trailer that goes beyond camping. According to the company, it is never idle. For example, when you’re not camping, it can be used as an extra room or office, or even as a backup battery. Speaking of the trailer’s massive battery, the site says it can hold a charge for up to 7 days. This is an example of its sustainability. Instead of using a generator fueled with gasoline, an owner can use a battery or solar panels.

The company is on a mission to stress-free camping. Pebble Flow reduces the time to set up camp with its autonomous features. For example, there is no more backing up to hitch the trailer to your vehicle. The technology allows the trailer to hitch itself. Once you’re at the campsite, the Pebble Flow can adjust itself into the perfect position. According to the company, getting to the campsite is a breeze because of its aerodynamic design combined with a dual-motor Active Tow Assist System.

From there, it sets up the rest of the camp independently. The trailer automatically sets up the lights, stairs, leveling systems, and thermostats. The idea is to spend less time setting up camp and more time outdoors. Everything connected to the trailer is controlled through an app.

This new take on camping comes at a cost. Buyers can expect to shell out over $100,000 for the “smart trailer.” However, this is a revolutionary concept that takes camping to another level.