Aptera took its solar-powered electric vehicle on the road with one charge.

Aptera demonstrated the real-world capabilities of its groundbreaking solar-powered electric vehicle (EV). The company claims that the vehicle completed a 300-plus-mile journey on a single charge.

Solar-Powered Joy Ride

The ride started in Flagstaff, Arizona, where the sEV collected 300 watts of solar energy before taking off. Following parts of the historic Route 66, the solar EV took a journey through an unbeaten path, cruising through Hackberry and Kingman, Arizona, before reaching Lake Havasu.

“It’s kind of the path not really taken,” said Aptera’s Co-CEO Steve Fambro about their route choice. “And that’s one of the reasons we wanted to do it this way.”

According to reports, parts of the trip were overcast. However, the vehicle’s solar panels helped generate up to 545 watts of power during the journey. Along the route, Aptera’s sEV encountered various driving conditions, including mountain passes, highways, desert winds, and commercial truck traffic.

Fambro and a small team drove the sEV, utilizing solar energy to extend its range and the vehicle’s design to embrace the nature around it.

“The panoramic windshield gives you this incredible view of the landscape,” Fambro noted. “It’s like a big picture window into the future.”

While not officially a “test run,” the road trip does represent a significant milestone for Aptera, proving its capabilities when facing “real-world” conditions. According to the company, it aims to be an alternative to conventional EVs with its solar panels that “continuously charge the battery during daylight hours.”

Tomorrow’s World Today reported on the unveiling of Aptera’s sEV in January at CES 2025. The company claims that the vehicle is ready for production. This road trip helps the company’s efforts and could potentially open up an opportunity to incorporate solar panel technology into electric vehicles.

The journey ended in California, and Fambro says the vehicle turned heads the entire way. “Almost everyone we passed had their phones out filming us,” he said. “It’s clear that Aptera’s design stops traffic – without needing to stop for a charge.”