The Central Plaza was outside the busy Las Vegas Convention Center at CES 2025, and with only its new solar-powered electric vehicle, Aptera’s subtle booth was in the middle of various outdoor booths and food vendors. After years in the making, Aptera says the three-wheeled solar EV is ready for production.

sEV, the Solar Electric Vehicle

Unveiled at CES, the Aptera sEV runs on solar power and reportedly takes only an hour of sunlight to fully charge. Moreover, the company claims that a full charge provides a range of 400 miles. Additionally, the company says it gets up to 40 miles of free driving per day powered entirely by sunlight.

This is the first time Aptera has showcased its complete solar array, which consists of four panels placed on the vehicle’s hood, dash, roof, and hatch. The exterior is also constructed of carbon fiber. Like most modern automotive concepts, carbon fiber is used because it is lightweight and durable. Aptera used that same logic for its sEV. Plus, the unique shape of the vehicle is great for aerodynamics.

“This vehicle embodies years of innovation and relentless pursuit of energy-efficient mobility,” said Chris Anthony, Co-CEO of Aptera Motors. The company says it’s ready to shift away from conventional plug-in charging and deliver a “truly zero-emission driving experience.”

Years in the Making

The solar EV’s story started in 2007 when Aptera first brought the idea to the public. However, the original started a 300 mpg hybrid and a 120-mile EV, according to a report from MotorTrend.

While the company says the vehicle is ready for production, it has made that claim several times before. The company planned to produce its vehicle in 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2022. What it comes down to is money.

Aptera claims to have over 50,000 reservations and has raised $140 million through crowdfunding from 20,000 individual investors. However, to get production rolling, it needs more funding. In an interview with MotorTrend, Anthony says another $60 million is needed for development work, tooling, and to build the assembly plant. “We’re trying to raise $20 million in the first quarter of this year,” he said. “That will basically kick off all the long-lead items to get into production, but it’s a $60 million plan to get into volume production.”

Customers can reserve a vehicle on the website before it launches. The company’s target price is listed at $40,000 but the site states the final purchasing price will be announced prior to delivery.