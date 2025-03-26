Robot manufacturer RobotLAB announced an exclusive partnership with Marriott International and LG to develop automated robots in Mariott hotels across the U.S. The collaboration, which combines cutting-edge automation and robotics, takes hospitality to a new level.

Hotel Robot

Aiming to enhance guest experience and efficiency, RobotLAB is deploying a variety of LG robots across Mariott properties. The automated guest experience robots include cleaning robots to maintain hotel cleanliness. Room service bots will deliver food, toiletries, and other guest needs to rooms. The company will also deploy delivery robots to enhance service across hotel floors.

RobotLAB already deployed LG cleaning robots in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Additional robots will be deployed in Arizona, New Mexico, and California. RobotLAB says it guarantees a “smooth operation for hotel staff and exceptional service for guests.”

The company achieved a groundbreaking milestone in the partnership with the first LG room service robot in the U.S. Operating 24/7 at the Renaissance Dallas Hotel, the hotel robot travels floor to floor, using elevators, to deliver room service and other essential guest needs. The innovation is a unique and futuristic addition to the hospitality industry. In addition to revolutionizing guest experience, it aims to optimize hotel labor resources.

Hotel general managers and owners are looking for a solution to the labor shortages impacting the hospitality sector. As a result, hotels are seeking automation solutions that can improve service and efficiency in the industry. As technology evolves, the partnership between RobotLAB, LG, and Mariott provides a possible automated solution.

“We are honored to be the trusted System Integrator for LG robots in Marriott properties,” said Elad Inbar, Founder and CEO of RobotLAB. “Through this partnership, we are not just deploying robots; we are redefining the hospitality experience by combining efficiency, reliability, and a touch of innovation that enhances both guest satisfaction and hotel operations.”