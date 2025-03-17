LG Electronics USA has announced preorders for the groundbreaking 45-inch UltraGear™ GX9 (45GX950A-B), the world’s first 5K2K OLED gaming monitor. Featuring a stunning 5120×2160 resolution, ultra-fast 165Hz/330Hz refresh rates, and advanced gaming tech like NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro, the GX9 delivers an unmatched immersive experience. Preorders are available now on LG.com and Amazon.

LG UltraGear GX9 (45GX950A-B) Delivers Unparalleled Visuals, Cutting-Edge Performance and Advanced Gaming Features

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics USA (LG) today announced preorder availability for its highly anticipated 45-inch LG UltraGear™ GX9 (45GX950A-B) — the world’s first 5K2K (5120×2160) OLED gaming monitor.1 Engineered for the most demanding gamers, this groundbreaking display sets a new standard for immersive visuals and ultra-fast refresh rates. The LG UltraGear GX9 retails for $1,999 and is available now for preorder through March 30, 2025 on LG.com and purchasable later at LG-authorized retailers.

The GX9 redefines gaming displays with its 45-inch OLED panel and 800R curvature, delivering a 5K2K Wide Ultra High Definition (WUHD) resolution for an unparalleled immersive experience. Dual-mode refresh rate technology allows gamers to choose between 5K2K at 165Hz or Wide Full HD (WFHD) at 330Hz, paired with an ultra-fast 0.03ms response time for ultimate speed and precision.

With VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certification and up to 98.5% DCI-P3 color spectrum coverage, the GX9 produces deep blacks and vibrant colors, ensuring stunning image quality. NVIDIA® G-SYNC® and AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro compatibility eliminate screen tearing and stuttering, providing fluid gameplay in fast-paced environments.

The GX9 is designed to accommodate the latest gaming setups with DisplayPort 2.1, USB Type-C, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. Additionally, the monitor features built-in speakers and DTS Headphone:X® support, delivering an immersive audio experience. In addition, advanced anti-glare technology minimizes screen reflections and glare, making it easier for gamers to see everything that’s happening on screen, even in brighter rooms.

The monitor seamlessly blends outstanding performance with a sleek, minimalist design. Its 4-sided Virtually Borderless display and slim bezels enhance immersion, while hexagonal lighting adds a modern touch. Designed for ergonomic comfort, the fully adjustable stand allows for tilt, swivel, and height adjustments, ensuring an optimal viewing experience. Additionally, the L-shaped stand contributes to a clean and streamlined desktop setup.

For more information on the LG UltraGear GX9 and LG’s full lineup of 2025 monitors, visit LG.com.

1Based on internal audit of published specifications in the OLED gaming monitor category as of March 2025.

