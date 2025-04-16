Mudita, a pioneer in mindful technology, has announced the release of the Mudita Kompakt, a minimalist mobile phone designed to promote digital well-being and help users reclaim focus in an increasingly distraction-filled world. Featuring an E Ink screen, a custom operating system, and a distraction-free interface, the Kompakt prioritizes essential communication while reducing digital noise.

Mudita Introduces the Kompakt: An E Ink, Minimalist Phone Designed for Digital Well-Being

WARSAW, Poland, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Mudita, a leader in mindful technology, announces the launch of the Mudita Kompakt, a minimalist mobile phone designed to help users reclaim their focus and well-being. As digital distractions continue to grow, the Mudita Kompakt offers a streamlined, clutter-free experience that supports a more balanced lifestyle.

Tech That Supports Your Well-Being

The Mudita Kompakt is built for those who want to minimize screen time and develop a more thoughtful approach to their tech habits. With a distraction-free interface, E Ink screen, and custom-built operating system, it provides essential phone functions without unnecessary digital noise, making it easier to stay focused and engaged in daily life away from their devices. The Mudita Kompakt’s features are thoughtfully designed to reduce stress and promote personal growth by encouraging more conscious technology use.

Reimagining Productivity and Balance

Mudita understands that staying connected shouldn’t come at the cost of focus and efficiency. By reducing digital overwhelm, the Mudita Kompakt helps users achieve better work-life integration, enabling them to be more productive in their professional and personal lives without distractions such as constant notifications pulling them away.

Mudita’s CEO Michal Stasiuk explains, “Technology should enhance our lives, not take over them. With the Mudita Kompakt, we’re helping people break free from digital distractions so they can focus on what truly matters to them; whether that’s work, relationships, or personal growth.”

Expanding Mudita’s Portfolio of Wellness-Focused Technology

The Mudita Kompakt joins the brand’s growing portfolio of wellness-driven products, including the Mudita Harmony 2 and Mudita Bell 2 alarm clocks, as well as the Mudita Moment and Mudita Element minimalist watches. Each product is crafted with a deep understanding of digital wellness, empowering users to set their own boundaries between tech and real-world experiences.

Availability

The Mudita Kompakt is available for pre-order now at Mudita.com at a MSRP of $439 (manufacturer’s discounts apply up to 20% on all pre-orders). North American shipments will begin in May. Currently, Mudita is launching the Global version for regions outside of North America. For more information, visit Mudita.com and follow Mudita on Instagram at @wearemudita.

