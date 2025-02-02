Swippitt, featured at CES 2025, is a toaster-looking device that’s designed to boost your phone battery in seconds.

The device includes a system of interchangeable batteries that fit into specifically designed phone cases. The extra battery charges your phone as you use it normally through a power connector integrated into the case.

Instead of recharging the external battery, the device swaps the battery out instantly. Simply insert your phone into the toaster-looking portion of the device, and a fully charged battery is swapped into the case while the old battery is retained to charge.

An LED strip located around the top of the Swippitt Hub indicates when the battery swap is complete and the Swippitt app allows users to customize the color.

Every external battery provides an extra 3,500mAh, which is approximately 50 to 90 percent extra charge, depending on your phone’s battery size. Swippitt’s accompanying app allows users to set parameters, including limiting the charging of their phone’s battery to 80 percent to extend its lifespan, scheduling times of day for charging, etc.

Since the device uses a mechanical process to swap external batteries, it can work with any phone model with an accompanying case. This allows Swippitt to act as a single hub for an entire household of people who may have different phone models.

The company has announced that it will offer cases for iPhone 14, 15, and 16 series at launch, but it plans to expand with Samsung Galaxy S series cases by the end of 2025. The device itself was also built with a little extra space to ensure that it will still work if phone models continue to increase in size.

The device’s price is $450 for the hub containing five phone batteries, and a phone case with one battery included is $120. The system is expected to be available for shipping by June 2025.