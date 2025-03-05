By 2026, the battery could power more than every home in Scotland for two hours.

Europe’s largest battery site, located in Blackhillock, Scotland, has begun operations that could generate enough power by 2026 to power all of Scotland. Phase 1 launched on March 3, 2025, and phase 2 is expected to go live in 2026. When all is said and done, the battery will comprise 300MW/600MWh.

Critical Battery Storage

Phase 1 powered up 200MW, with an additional 100MW expected in 2026. This is enough power to light up more than every household in Scotland for two hours. As Zenobē, one of the UK’s leaders in grid-scale batteries on the GB transmission network, rolls out the two battery site phases, it marks a significant step in the UK’s journey to a net zero power grid by 2030.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks said, “We are wasting no time in delivering clean power by 2030, with the Blackhillock battery site marking the latest milestone in delivering our mission to become a clean energy superpower.”

Battery storage is a critical factor in the Government’s Clean Power 2030 Plan, with over 22GW required as a minimum. With Britain focusing heavily on renewable energy, such as wind and solar, batteries like Blackhillock ensure that excess power is stored and used at times of increased demand.

Shanks said, “With every wind turbine put up, solar panel installed, and battery facility constructed, we are protecting families from future energy shocks.”

Cutting Costs

Moreover, integrating this innovative technology enhances the reliability of the UK’s renewable power system and reduces the consumer’s annual energy bill. According to Zenobē, the site is expected to save customers £170 million over the next 15 years. Additionally, the company estimates it could prevent about 2.6 million tons of CO2 from going into the atmosphere during the same timeline by integrating more wind power into the transmission network.

“As the UK steps up the pace on a transition to renewable power, these services are vital if we are to ensure the reliability and affordability of our grid moving forward,” said Zenobē Founder Director James Basden.