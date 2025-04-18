Jelly Roll and HEYDUDE are making Stagecoach personal with the return of their sold-out collab and the launch of something brand new. Fans now have a second chance to grab the Jelly Roll x HEYDUDE Suede Debossed Shoe—and for those looking to make their own statement, HEYDUDE Blanks offer limitless ways to customize and create.

Not Just A Shoe Drop – HEYDUDE And Jelly Roll Make Stagecoach Personal

From a “Second Chances” Jelly Roll drop to a new customization program, fans get a platform to tell their unique stories.

WESTWOOD, Mass., April 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today, HEYDUDE and Jelly Roll announce the restock of their sold out collaboration just in time for Jelly’s return to the mainstage as a headliner at Stagecoach. Known as the unconventionally casual footwear brand that blends individual style and lightweight comfort into every pair of shoes, HEYDUDE knows that comfort goes way deeper than what’s on your feet.

After a successful launch of the Jelly Roll x HEYDUDE Suede Debossed Shoe, the dynamic duo knew the fans were deserving of a second chance to get their hands on the iconic style. Fans can sign up to join the waitlist for the sold out shoe today, April 18, with products available to shop April 29th on HEYDUDE.com.

“Second chances mean everything to me, I am a product of them. I’m excited that with HEYDUDE’s support, my fans will have another opportunity to get their own pair of these customized shoes, “said Jelly Roll. “The shoe’s details are a reflection of my life, including family and faith. I am incredibly proud of this collection and have really appreciated the partnership I’ve had with HEYDUDE.”

In addition to Jelly Roll’s Second Chance drop, HEYDUDE is dropping something personal, powerful and just for consumers: HEYDUDE Blanks. Rooted in the belief that the world is better when it’s colorful and full of imagination, fans will have the opportunity to make something unlike anything. From patches to paint, to endless customizable options, HEYDUDE Blanks have no limits.

“We’re always looking for ways to help Dudes express their individual style, encouraging them to feel decidedly confident, carefree and chill,” said Lisa Li, HEYDUDE VP of Global Integrated Marketing. “We worked with Jelly Roll to create a customized shoe that represented him, and now HEYDUDE Blanks gives Stagecoach attendees the opportunity to be declarative about their style.”