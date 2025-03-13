HEYDUDE, a casual footwear brand under Crocs, Inc., has partnered with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to launch the Wally HEY2O, a new water-ready shoe designed for all-day comfort and performance. Released on March 13, 2025, the HEY2O collection targets summer activities like beach trips, fishing, and dockside lounging, offering features such as enhanced traction for wet surfaces, drainage in the insole and outsole, breathable perforations, and a no-tie lace system for easy wear.
Travis Hunter and HEYDUDE Reel-In The New Water-Ready Shoe: The Wally HEY2O
WESTWOOD, Mass., March 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Whether you’re at the beach, on the dock, or out fishing, we know HEYDUDE fans are looking for a shoe that ensures all-day comfort and performance wherever adventures take you.
In this partnership with Heisman Trophy Winner Travis Hunter, we’re launching the HEY2O collection for men, women and children, making it the perfect choice for the whole family in and around the water (and off the field!) this summer.
“Our fans are constantly seeking out stylish, hybrid shoes, so we wanted to bring them something that was Unlike Anything this summer,” said Paul Nugent, CMO, HEYDUDE. “And by pairing the collection with Travis Hunter, whose hobbies are as unique as he is, we were able to co-create impactful content that really highlights the versatility and innovation of the HEY2O Collection.”
With added traction for wet surfaces, drainage throughout the insole and outsole, and perforations for breathability and ventilation, the HEY2O collection is unlike anything, keeping feet fresh in and around the water. Plus, the easy on/off, no-tie lace system provides a secure yet convenient fit, making it effortless to slip on and go.
“Kicking off the design process, it was important that we understood how and when our audience spent time around water and outdoor activities, so we could innovate against use cases and common pain points,” said Thom Gridley, VP, Product & Design, HEYDUDE. “Our team worked hard to create this versatile shoe that takes you from land to water back to land with drainage throughout the insole and outsole and perforations for breathability and ventilation. We hope our community of dudes like these shoes as much as we do!”
The HEYDUDE HEY2O shoes are now available in various colorways across men, women and children’s sizes with adult shoes starting at $69.99 and children’s shoes starting at $49.99. For more information about the collection, visit HEYDUDE.com or retail partners including DICK’s Sporting Goods, Academy, DSW and more.
About Crocs, Inc. Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company’s brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.
