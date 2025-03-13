With added traction for wet surfaces, drainage throughout the insole and outsole, and perforations for breathability and ventilation, the HEY2O collection is unlike anything, keeping feet fresh in and around the water. Plus, the easy on/off, no-tie lace system provides a secure yet convenient fit, making it effortless to slip on and go.

“Kicking off the design process, it was important that we understood how and when our audience spent time around water and outdoor activities, so we could innovate against use cases and common pain points,” said Thom Gridley, VP, Product & Design, HEYDUDE. “Our team worked hard to create this versatile shoe that takes you from land to water back to land with drainage throughout the insole and outsole and perforations for breathability and ventilation. We hope our community of dudes like these shoes as much as we do!”

The HEYDUDE HEY2O shoes are now available in various colorways across men, women and children’s sizes with adult shoes starting at $69.99 and children’s shoes starting at $49.99. For more information about the collection, visit HEYDUDE.com or retail partners including DICK’s Sporting Goods, Academy, DSW and more.

About Crocs, Inc. Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX), headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for all, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The Company’s brands include Crocs and HEYDUDE, and its products are sold in more than 80 countries through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels. For more information on Crocs, Inc. visit investors.crocs.com. To learn more about our brands, visit www.crocs.com or www.heydude.com. Individuals can also visit https://investors.crocs.com/news-and-events/ and follow both Crocs and HEYDUDE on their social platforms.

SOURCE HEYDUDE

