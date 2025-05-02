Listen to Article

The Kentucky Derby is one of the most historic and iconic horse races ever. Another popular trend is fans predicting the top four finishers in order. We asked artificial intelligence to do the same. Predicting the winner is hard enough, but predicting the correct order of the top 4 takes it to a different level of difficulty.

Previously, Tomorrow’s World Today did similar experiments with the NCAA March Madness Tournament and the NFL Draft. We used the AI chatbot Perplexity to make those predictions. Despite Perplexity predicting the winner of the March Madness, it didn’t have much success in the previous two experiments. It’s ChatGPT’s turn to make predictions. Away we go.

Fourth Place

To add “suspense,” we’re starting with number four. We asked ChatGPT to use odds, expert analysis, and potential upsets to predict fourth place in the Kentucky Derby. According to ChatGPT, Burnham Square will place fourth. The AI chatbot notes the horse’s consistent improvement, expert endorsements, stamina, and pedigree. It said, “Considering Burnham Square’s upward trajectory, expert endorsements, and demonstrated stamina, he is a strong candidate to finish fourth in the 2025 Kentucky Derby.”

Third Place

Using the same guidelines as fourth place, a trend we used for all four picks, ChatGPT predicts Sovereignty to come in third place at the Kentucky Derby. A top contender in the race, ChatGPT says, “Considering Sovereignty’s consistent performance, favorable running style, and expert endorsements, he is a strong candidate to finish third in the 2025 Kentucky Derby.”

Second Place

ChatGPT states Sandman will be the runner-up of this year’s Kentucky Derby. “Sandman’s stalking style allows him to stay just off the pace, conserving energy for a strong finish,” the chatbot said. “This running style is advantageous in the Kentucky Derby, where early speed can often fade in the stretch.” It also explains Sandman’s recent success, making the horse one of the favorites to finish second or even come in first place. However, the consensus favorite is still expected to win it all.

Kentucky Derby Winner

ChatGPT agrees with the experts that Journalism is the favorite and predicts the horse will place first at the Kentucky Derby. The horse has the best odds coming into the race, and ChatGPT tells us that it is on a four-win streak coming into the Churchill Downs Racecourse. The chatbot highlighted the horse’s pedigree and the expert’s endorsements. However, ChatGPT replied, “With strong contenders like Sovereignty and Sandman in the mix, the race promises to be an exciting and competitive event.”

We agree with ChatGPT that it will be another exciting Kentucky Derby. Remember, these are just predictions from an AI chatbot. Perplexity has an unimpressive prediction record, so we will see if ChatGPT does any better. Happy racing!