Who does AI think your favorite team will pick in the first round of the NFL draft?

Every year, NFL mock drafts fill the news cycle. Experts and analysts predict which players each team will draft in each round. We are doing it differently and asking AI who will be drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft on April 24. There are no guarantees with draft picks; you’ll even see names come up more than once.

For this experiment, we used the Perplexity AI chatbot; these are the results.

Pick 1, Tennessee Titans

According to the AI chatbot and almost every NFL expert, the Titans will select QB Cam Ward from the University of Miami. Based on multiple sources, Perplexity says, “In summary, Cam Ward (QB, Miami) is the widely predicted first overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft.”

Pick 2, Cleveland Browns

The first four or five picks are widely agreed upon, and that goes for the Cleveland Browns’ second overall pick. According to Perplexity, the Browns will select cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter from the University of Colorado, another pick that almost every expert agrees on. The AI chatbot said, “Hunter is considered one of the most unique and talented prospects in recent memory due to his ability to play at an elite level on both offense and defense.”

Pick 3, New York Giants

Another “chalk” pick in the first round, third overall, comes from the Giants. Perplexity agrees with most experts that the Football Giants will select edge rusher Abdul Carter from Penn State. The AI chatbot cites multiple sources, including ESPN, The New York Post, and The Athletic, saying, “Abdul Carter (EDGE, Penn State) is the consensus projection for the Giants at No. 3.”

Pick 4, New England Patriots

AI believes the Pats will select offensive tackle Will Campbell from LSU for the fourth overall pick. Perplexity said, “The Patriots ranked among the worst in pass protection in 2024, making tackle their top draft need.” Again, it’s another consensus pick among NFL analysts.

Pick 5, Jacksonville Jaguars

The fifth overall pick is where things are a toss-up. According to AI, the Jaguars are predicted to select running back Ashton Jeanty from Boise State. Some experts believe Jeanty will fall to the Raiders, but Perplexity predicts otherwise. The AI chatbot gave us an “alternative option,” stating, “DT Mason Graham (Michigan) remains a possibility, but recent momentum favors Jeanty.” We’ll see if the chatbot gets this one right or if the Jags go in a different direction.

Pick 6, Las Vegas Raiders

As we mentioned before, a good number of experts believe Jeanty will fall to the Raiders, based on the team’s needs at RB. Interestingly, AI predicts the Raiders could select Jeanty, if the Jaguars don’t take him, or offensive tackle Armand Membou from Missouri. Here’s what AI says about the dilemma at pick 6: “Ashton Jeanty (RB, Boise State) is the consensus projection, but Armand Membou (OT, Missouri) remains a plausible alternative if the Raiders prioritize the trenches.”

Pick 7, New York Jets

Another interesting development is that AI states that Membou is the consensus pick for the New York Jets, but it said the same thing for the Raiders. As an alternative, AI predicts the Jets could take Penn State TE Tyler Warren as a “dark horse option if the Jets prioritize a pass-catcher.” Again, this is where the picks get tricky to predict—moving on.

Pick 8, Carolina Panthers

AI predicts that the Panthers will select edge rusher/linebacker Jalon Walker from Georgia. However, Perplexity predicted the first trade in the draft. It said the Panthers are “likely” to trade down with the Dallas Cowboys for the 12th pick to select Walker. Trades add a little twist in predictions, but let’s say the Panthers stick with the #8 pick.

Pick 9, New Orleans Saints

Things get really interesting with the Saints’ first-round pick. According to AI, quarterback Shaduer Sanders from Colorado is heading to NOLA. Other options, Perplexity says, are quarterback Jaxon Dart or TE Tyler Warren (also an option for the Jets).

Pick 10, Chicago Bears

According to AI, the consensus 10th overall pick for the Bears is offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. from Texas. However, Warren’s name came up once again. Perplexity predicts that the Bears will prioritize QB Caleb Williams, the Bears’ first overall pick in 2024, and select Banks for the offensive line.

Pick 11, San Francisco 49ers

AI has three potential targets for the 49ers, including defensive tackle Walter Nolen from Ole Miss and OT Kelvin Banks Jr. (predicted to go to the Bears at pick 10). However, Perplexity states that the Niners’ number one option is edge/defensive tackle Shemar Stewart from Texas A&M. Perplexity says that Stewart is a “high-risk, high-reward pick for a team seeking defensive rejuvenation.”

Pick 12, Dallas Cowboys

According to AI, another wide receiver is off the board and going to the Cowboys. The chatbot predicts that “America’s Team” will select WR Tetairoa McMillan from Arizona. Assuming McMillan is available, the AI chatbot states that the Cowboys will select him. Citing the team’s needs on the offensive line, Perplexity states, “Josh Simmons or Armand Membou could be alternatives if available.”

Pick 13, Miami Dolphins

AI projects that the Dolphins will select defensive tackle Kenneth Grant from Michigan. While Perplexity notes a few other options on defense, its verdict is that Grant will fall to the Dolphins, but “Mykel Williams (EDGE, Georgia) remains a close alternative if Miami prioritizes edge pressure.”

Pick 14, Indianapolis Colts

Perplexity predicts that the Colts will take a tight end based on team needs. Their first option is Warren, but AI already predicts Warren going to several teams before falling to the Colts. So, AI’s prediction for the second option is TE Colston Loveland from Michigan.

Pick 15, Atlanta Falcons

Another consensus pick goes to the Falcons, according to AI. The chatbot cited multiple sources and said that the Falcons would select edge rusher Mike Green from Marshall. AI’s response when we asked who the team would choose included Green being a “high-upside pass rusher for a defense that ranked near the bottom in sacks.”

Pick 16, Arizona Cardinals

AI predicts that the Cardinals will go for a cornerback, specifically Will Johnson from Michigan. However, the chatbot says an offensive guard or edge rusher is a strong alternative. Perplexity says, “Will Johnson is the most concrete projection, but offensive line (e.g., Tyler Booker) is the safer need-based choice.”

Pick 17, Cincinnati Bengals

AI can’t quite “recall” its previous picks. It stated that the Bengals will take Shemar Stewart, but it previously predicted that Stewart would go to the 49ers. However, Perplexity did give an alternative option. The next option after Stewart is cornerback Jahdae Barron from Texas, marking the first time AI predicted a team to take Barron.

Pick 18, Seattle Seahawks

According to the AI chatbot, the Seahawks have three primary options. One is WR Matthew Golden from Texas. The second is guard Grey Zabel from North Dakota State. The third is Barron, but according to Perplexity, Barron will be a Bengal. Perplexity’s “verdict” is “Matthew Golden (WR, Texas) is the most frequently mocked selection, but Grey Zabel (OL) remains the safer choice given Seattle’s dire need for interior line help.”

Pick 19, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AI stated that another edge rusher will be taken off the board at pick 19, with the Bucs taking Donovan Ezeiruaku from Boston College. While Ezeiruaku is the final prediction, AI says linebacker Jihaad Campbell “offers higher leadership value.”

Pick 20, Denver Broncos

AI says running back Omarion Hampton from North Carolina is the Broncos’ favorite pick. The chatbot cited the team’s loss of starting running back Javonte Williams as a good reason to take an RB at pick 20.

Pick 21, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh is the home of Tomorrow’s World Today, so this pick means a lot. According to AI, the Steelers will take a defensive tackle. According to Perplexity, the first option is Derrick Harmon from Oregon. The second is Kenneth Grant from Michigan. It provided a third option, Shadeur Sanders, but if AI is right, Sanders doesn’t fall that far down in the draft.

Pick 22, Los Angeles Chargers

Let’s say the Steelers take Harmon because AI predicts the Chargers will take Kenneth Grant in the first round. Again, the draft is unpredictable, and anything could happen. Perplexity says that Grant is “the most frequently projected pick, balancing need and Harbaugh’s preference for proven production.”

Pick 23, Green Bay Packers

At the 23rd pick, AI says the Packers will go with cornerback Maxwell Hairston from Kentucky. “However, Will Johnson (CB, Michigan) and Derrick Harmon (DT, Oregon) are strong alternatives.” Again, if AI is correct, Johnson and Harmon don’t make it to the 23rd pick.

Pick 24, Minnesota Vikings

If AI is right, the Vikings will be disappointed because Perplexity predicts the team will take Derrick Harmon. However, it also predicted multiple teams taking him. Next on AI’s prediction for the Vikings is safety Nick Emmanwori from South Carolina. The chatbot said, “Harrison Smith’s looming retirement and Camryn Bynum’s departure create urgency at safety.”

Pick 25, Houston Texans

AI mentioned Tyler Booker, an offensive guard from Alabama, as an example of a potential safe option for the Cardinals, but ultimately went with Johnson. As a result, Perplexity states that Booker will fall to the Texans at pick 25. “The Texans lost guards Kenyon Green and Shaq Mason, making Booker a plug-and-play starter alongside Laken Tomlinson.”

Pick 26, Los Angeles Rams

Based on expert picks and team needs, AI predicts that the Rams will go with WR Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State. The team recently lost star receiver Cooper Kupp, so AI might be on to something here. AI says that Egbuka is a “high-floor WR to future-proof the offense.”

Pick 27, Baltimore Ravens

AI’s first option for the Ravens is Tyler Booker, the guard from Alabama. However, Perplexity predicts Booker going to the Texans. Next on its list is offensive tackle Josh Simmons from Ohio State.

Pick 28, Detroit Lions

Unfortunately for the Lions, all of AI’s projected picks won’t fall to them. According to Perplexity’s predictions, all three options that Perplexity gave us have already been taken. Here are its top three choices: Donovan Ezeiruaku (EDGE, Boston College), Grey Zabel (OL, North Dakota State), and Mykel Williams (EDGE, Georgia). If Ezeiruaku falls to the Lions, AI predicts that’s the team’s first choice.

Pick 29, Washington Commanders

This late in the draft, the picks are unpredictable. AI states the Commanders will take Ezeiruaku, but his name has already been shown multiple times. AI cites multiple sources predicting the Commanders will trade back in the draft and target edge rusher Nic Scourton from Texas A&M.

Pick 30, Buffalo Bills

Grant and Harmon’s names come up once again. AI’s prediction for another option for the Bills is CB Trey Amos from Louisiana, who would be a strong alternative to fill a crucial need for the team.

Pick 31, Kansas City Chiefs

AI predicts the first option for the Chiefs is Josh Simmons, who the chatbot already expected to be taken earlier in the draft. Another option for the 2025 Super Bowl runner-up is edge rusher James Pearce Jr. from Tennessee or OT Josh Conerly Jr. from Oregon.

Pick 32, Philadelphia Eagles

Finally, the Eagles have the last pick after winning the Super Bowl. Only mentioned once by AI (possible option for 49ers), defensive tackle Walter Nolen from Ole Miss is Perplexity’s choice for the Eagles.

The NFL Draft kicks off April 24 at 8 p.m.