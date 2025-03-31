Agritourism is a growing trend that combines agriculture and tourism. It involves activities on ranches or farms, allowing visitors to unplug and connect with nature. This is our list of the top five agritourism destinations in the U.S., covering dairy farms, vineyards, orchards, and even nut farms.

Apple Hill

Located in the Sierra Nevada foothills in California, Apple Hill is comprised of over 50 ranches and farms. While it is known for its apple farms and family-friendly agritourism activities in the fall, several berry and lavender farms open their doors in the spring and fall. From flowers to berries, pumpkins, and of course, apples, the Apple Hill Growers Association farms offer a variety of opportunities to pick your own all year round.

Maui Tropical Plantation

Located in beautiful Hawaii, the plantation offers tours that give visitors an overview of the state’s famous fruits and plants. During the tour, you can take part in a coconut husking demonstration. After the tour, make sure you take a trip to one of the ziplines that take you over farmland, tropical gardens, and a lagoon.

Fair Oaks Farm

Fair Oaks Farm in Indiana is a popular agritourism location known for its dairy farm tours. Visitors can tour a working dairy farm, see where cows are milked, and even watch a live calf birth. In addition, there are pig farm tours and interactive exhibits that teach you about sustainable agriculture.

Willamette Valley

Known for its Pinot Noir, the Willamette Valley in Oregon is home to over 700 wineries. While you probably won’t hit every single one in a weekend, one of Oregon’s largest and most well-known wineries is Willamette Valley Vineyards. Offering vineyard tours, wine tasting, and food pairings, it’s a must-visit when in the Willamette Valley during your agritourism adventures.

Sonoma County

While known for its wine, Sonoma County, California, also offers a variety of agriculture activities. Visitors can tour various crop farms, including flower and vegetable farms. Cooking classes are also popular, where visitors cook fresh dishes using locally sourced produce and ingredients. Farm stays in Sonoma County offer a beautiful getaway in the California vineyards and countryside.