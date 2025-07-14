The new headsets are designed with input from NFL coaches and tested against the acoustic challenges of live stadium environments.

Listen to Article

Sony and the National Football League have unveiled their all-new, custom-built NFL Coach’s Headsets, set to debut on the sidelines for the 2025 season. Engineered from the ground up using insights from Sony’s acclaimed 1000X headphone series, the headsets feature cutting-edge noise-canceling technology and superior audio clarity to ensure reliable sideline communication in all game day conditions. Designed with input from NFL coaches and tested against the physical and acoustic challenges of live stadium environments, the headsets combine comfort, durability, and performance.

Sony’s New NFL Coach’s Headsets are Set to Debut on the Sidelines for 2025 Season

Custom-Built Headsets Utilize Sony’s Industry-Leading Sound Quality and Noise-Canceling

Technology to Deliver Critical Sideline Communication in all Types of Game Day Conditions

NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sony and the National Football League today announced the debut of their all-new NFL Coach’s Headsets, custom-developed from scratch to meet the demands of NFL coaches. Using insights and engineering principles from Sony’s industry-leading 1000X headphone series, these headsets reflect Sony’s extreme commitment to audio innovation and top engineering standards, serving as another strong symbol of their collaborative engineering and technology partnership with the NFL.

“Sony continues to stay ahead of the curve, evolving technology that meets the intense demands of today’s game,” said Troy Vincent Sr., executive vice president of football operations at the NFL. “Coaches and players at the highest level count on reliable and dependable communication, and this headset is another example of integrating game day excellence with football innovation.”

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“As a head coach, communication to my staff and players is everything. Sony took the time to understand exactly what we need—from clarity in noisy environments, to comfort and reliability when the pressure is highest,” said Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Green Bay Packers. “This headset took all factors of the game into consideration, and I am looking forward to being able to rely on them during the game throughout this season and beyond.”

“We’ve taken a coach-first approach—listening, testing, and engineering to make sure we can accommodate the many unique demands of the sport,” said Neal Manowitz, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics Inc. “While this headset is built for the field, it’s backed by decades of audio innovation at Sony. The knowledge we’ve gained from developing products, like our WH-1000XM6 headphones, shaped our thinking on how to deliver clarity, focus and performance in even the most challenging environments. It’s a powerful example of how our expertise translates into real-world solutions for the modern game.”

Sony’s extensive expertise in noise canceling played a key role in developing the custom solution built into these headsets. While tailored and tuned specifically for the sideline, the headset benefits from the same noise-canceling engineering trusted by millions of consumers worldwide in products like the 1000X series. Throughout the development phase, each unit was tested using real crowd noises in excess of 100 decibels to optimize the noise-canceling algorithm for in-stadium accuracy. The headsets also feature a custom-built microphone engineered specifically to isolate and elevate the coach’s voice, ensuring consistent and clear communication on the field.

To ensure the headsets could withstand the physical demands of the sidelines, Sony built and designed them to handle intense weather conditions, including rain, sleet and snow as well as extreme heat and cold. The headset also underwent extensive drop testing against the physical demands of the sidelines and is ergonomically designed for long hours of wear and quick transitions with a secure fit that stays in place during high-intensity movement.

The headsets will be fully integrated across all 32 teams for the 2025 NFL season, enhancing sideline communication and driving real-time strategy with greater clarity and confidence. The headsets will connect to Verizon Business’ Managed Private Wireless Solution through a belt pack.

As the official headset of the NFL, this launch marks the next step in Sony and the NFL’s ongoing partnership—combining engineering expertise and on-field insight to bring technology innovation to the game.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Sony’s promotions. Please refer to sony.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.