A Lucid Motors electric vehicle is now a Guinness World Record holder. The Lucid Air Grand Touring EV recorded the longest journey on a single battery charge, traveling around 750 miles (1,205 kilometers) without recharging.

Record-Setting EV

The record-setting journey spanned the scenic route between St. Moritz, Switzerland, and Munich, Germany. Throughout the journey, the EV faced challenging alpine roads, high-speed highways, and secondary routes, which showcased diverse conditions. According to the press release, the Lucid Air displayed versatility and endurance in real-world scenarios.

The record surpassed the previous mark of about 650 miles (1,045 kilometers), which was recently set in June 2025.

“This range record represents a significant milestone; it’s yet another clear demonstration of the technological edge that defines Lucid,” stated Eric Bach, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid. “Our Lucid products combine world-class vehicle efficiency with the most advanced drive units, ultra-high voltage architecture, and battery management technology available today, which lets a Lucid travel further with less energy than any other vehicles.”

Lucid Air Grand Touring has the company’s proprietary powertrain technology at its core. Its WLTP (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicles Test Procedure) gives it a 960-kilometer range and an efficiency rating of 13.5 kWh/100km. The company says the EV also boasts a top speed of 270 km/h. They claim the vehicle’s ultra-fast charging gives it 400 kilometers of range in just 16 minutes.

London-based entrepreneur Umit Sabanci helped Lucid achieve the world record. This is the second time that the company and Sabanci have broken a record. In 2024, Sabancu achieved the record for “most countries visited on a single charge in a production battery electric vehicle.” He drove a Lucid Air Grand Touring through nine countries.

Through the collaboration, Sabanci and Lucid achieved yet another electric endurance achievement.

“When I completed the nine-country journey in 2024, it was just the beginning,” Sabanci said. “This new achievement takes that journey even further.”

He added, “I’m proud to be part of a movement that proves electric mobility isn’t just the future; it’s already redefining what’s possible today.”