“Every year, Vrbo’s Vacation Rentals of the Year inspire travelers to book their next family vacation, and the 2025 collection is no different,” said Larry Plawsky, General Manager of Vrbo. “The vacation rentals on this year’s list reflect nearly 300 10/10 guest ratings, experienced and dedicated hosts, and stunning spaces that offer the most requested amenities on Vrbo from private pools to fully equipped entertainment rooms.”

Introducing Vrbo’s 2025 Vacation Rentals of the Year, which include serene beachfront and lakefront getaways, a desert retreat and cozy cabins.

Entering its fourth year, the Vacation Rentals of the Year are chosen from more than two million listings on the Vrbo app and undergo a thorough selection process based on what travelers desire most:

— Exceptional guest ratings: Ratings of 9.8 or above and stellar reviews from former guests

— Premier Host* status: Properties managed by hosts with a proven track record of providing excellent guest experiences

— Multi-bedroom accommodations: Enough space for families or group trips; all homes have at least three bedrooms for guests to comfortably stay together

— Standout amenities: Homes that feature the most popular amenities on Vrbo; every honoree has a private pool or hot tub, and extra consideration was given to homes with unique features like a pickleball court, mini golf course or private sauna

“Vrbo hosts are ultimately the key to making a traveler’s vacation one to remember. Premier Hosts in particular are known to go above and beyond to offer exceptional, reliable and relaxing guest experiences,” said Tim Rosolio, Vice President of Partner Success for Vrbo. “With our rigorous Premier Host badging, we’re sending a clear and compelling trust signal to travelers about where to find the best and consistent experiences on Vrbo.”

This year’s Vacation Rentals of the Year are among the fastest-booked rentals in the country. Travelers who book the Vacation Rentals of the Year can take advantage of Vrbo’s free rewards program, which includes earning OneKeyCash™ that can be used toward future eligible stays**.

This year’s collection of homes also embodies popular travel trends from Vrbo’s trend report, Unpack ’25. This year, travelers are embracing JOMO (the joy of missing out) and these standout properties offer the perfect setting to enjoy quiet moments and reconnect with yourself or loved ones. Recognized homes are also located in destinations on Vrbo’s “Phenomena-list”, like Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where travelers can witness the natural phenomena of synchronous fireflies in the Great Smoky Mountains this summer.

Vrbo’s Vacation Rentals of the Year celebrates extraordinary private properties around the world with more than 50 honorees across the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. Download the Vrbo app to view and book the most impressive vacation rentals for your next family vacation and learn how hosts make the coveted list on our blog.

*Premier Host is a free, invite-only program that recognizes owners and managers who consistently deliver great traveler experiences.

**OneKeyCash is not redeemable for cash and can only be used on Vrbo and other participating brands.

2025 Vrbo Vacation Rentals of the Year details:

— Bethel, Maine: This luxury A-Frame cabin is surrounded by the beautiful Maine wilderness and custom-built with eco-friendly materials and lots of love from a native Mainer. Guests rave about the hot tub, heated floors and proximity to town and Sunday River for mountain activities.

— Dripping Springs, Texas: Located an hours’ drive from central Austin, this home features views of the Texas Hill Country and local wineries. Families and groups especially love the barn that has been converted into a massive entertainment and game room.

— Folly Beach, South Carolina: Just 30 minutes from Charleston, this waterfront home sits on lush grounds overlooking the Folly River. The cool, retro Malibu interiors are a hit, but guests also spend much of their time in the backyard oasis – in the pool and spa, on the dock or around the copper fire pit – and enjoying the intercoastal waterway views.

— Gatlinburg, Tennessee:This three-story cabin at the foothills of the Smoky Mountains is jampacked with amenities for large families and groups like a seat at the dinner table for 18 people. Managed by a longstanding Vrbo host (over 10 years), this property boasts the most 10-star reviews on the 2025 list.

— Jackson, Wyoming: This ski-in/ski-out cabin is a paradise for skiers and summer guests who want easy access to mountain activities and wildlife sightings. A distinct favorite among guests is the private sauna.

— Jewett, New York: Tucked away in the Catskills, this Upstate cabin offers an escape from the city with amenities like a hot tub, fire pit and s’mores supplies. This is the most affordable vacation rental on this year’s list plus travelers can unlock a discount for weeklong stays.

— Paradise Valley, Arizona: This Scottsdale area home is a desert oasis and was designed with families in mind – cribs at the ready, clean toys, an outdoor dining area, pool and pickleball court. This Vrbo host is known for her impeccable attention to detail and started hosting over 10 years ago.

— Saugatuck, Michigan:This epic home on the shores of Lake Michigan is managed by a host with decades of experience on Vrbo who also offers yacht trips. The waterfront home is the biggest property on this year’s list with average nightly rates starting at $150/person when splitting between a group of 12.

— Seagrove Beach, Florida: Just steps away from one of Florida’s pristine beaches is this beachfront home. This beach offers two private pools, views of the Gulf Coast and close proximity to the charming 30A beach communities.

— Temecula, California: One of Vrbo’s most successful hosts in Temecula transformed this home into a modern masterpiece with popular amenities like a large outdoor dining space with pizza ovens, a basketball court and mini golf course. Travelers can also unlock a discount for weeklong stays at this property.

