The most sustainable suburbs in the U.S. span from Hawaii all the way to the Big Apple

A suburb is a smaller community outside a city or within commuting distance, typically a residential area. With hopes of a greener future, let’s look at some of the most sustainable suburbs in the U.S.

Solar Insure conducted a nationwide survey of 3,000 participants to see what “green” suburb they’d most likely move to in search of an eco-friendly lifestyle. We narrowed the original list of 120 to ten.

10. The Woodlands, Texas

The name says it all about this Texas community. Designed with an emphasis on green spaces, water conservation, and energy-efficient homes, sustainability is at the heart of The Woodlands. According to the community’s visitor page, The Woodlands “was designed to allow people and businesses to thrive in a natural setting. ”

This was all part of founder George Mitchell’s vision. One of Mitchell’s passions was to preserve the native pine forest and plant species. The Woodlands carefully balances urban and natural environments.

9. Knoxville (Sequoyah Hills), Tennessee

Sequoyah Hills in Knoxville has much to offer on the sustainability front, including eco-friendly building practices. In addition, the neighborhood features three parks and runs along the Tennessee River. Sequoyah Hills offers a scenic tree-lined boulevard for runners, walkers, and cyclists to enjoy an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

8. Berkeley, California

Berkeley has deep, environmentally friendly roots and continues to promote a green lifestyle. The city invests heavily in renewable energy, waste reduction programs, and urban agriculture. Green buildings that use renewable energy are leading the way to a city free of fossil fuel energy. For example, the city promotes solar panel initiatives for rooftops to reduce greenhouse gases.

The city offers community gardens and composting facilities so residents can help with sustainability efforts.

7. Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Located near Charleson, the town promotes green infrastructure, recycling programs, and the preservation of natural landscapes. The suburban environment is blended with parks, bike trails, and local farmer’s markets.

6. Brooklyn (Prospect Park), New York

This New York City borough’s sustainability efforts include green infrastructure, bike lanes, and eco-friendly public transportation. The Prospect Park area’s Natural Resources Crew removes invasive plants while introducing thousands of native plants yearly.

The Prospect Park suburb also has Brooklyn’s only lake and last remaining forest. The forest is an important wildlife habitat that supports more than 250 species of birds and other fauna.

5. Hilo, Hawaii

Known as an environmental leader, Hilo prioritizes renewable energy projects, including geothermal and solar power. The Hilo Farmer’s Market is also known as one of the best open markets in the state. The community’s farmer’s market promotes a sustainable lifestyle because it reduces the environmental impact of food transportation. We can’t exclude the endless amount of beauty that comes with this Hawaiian suburb.

4. Weston, Florida

Located near Miami, Weston prioritizes sustainable development. It has parks, nature preserves, and several trails for residents to reconnect with nature. The suburb implements wildlife conservation strategies to increase the use of native plants and reduce the use of harmful fertilizers and pesticides.

Taking it further, residents can register their yard or balcony into a Certified Wildlife Habitat to replenish local wildlife.

3. Santa Monica, California

Santa Monica aims to be carbon neutral by 2050. To help achieve this, the city implemented the Climate Action & Adaptation Plan. The Climate Action section focuses on three sectors: Zero Net Carbon Buildings, Zero Waste, and Sustainable Mobility. Meanwhile, the Climate Adaptation section focuses on four sectors: Climate Ready Community, Water Self-Sufficiency, Coastal Flooding Preparedness, and Low Carbon Food & Ecosystems.

2. Kailua, Hawaii

Kailua has a wide range of outdoor amenities to reconnect with nature, including walking, hiking, and biking trails. Kailua has long embraced sustainability efforts, such as promoting local agriculture and preserving natural resources. In addition, the sustainable suburb encourages low-impact tourism. The community combines eco-conscious urban planning with efforts to maintain Hawaii’s natural beauty.

1. Coral Gables, Florida

Another Miami suburb, Coral Gables, takes sustainability seriously. The community emphasizes eco-friendly urban planning, with green building codes, extensive parks, and a focus on water conservation. In addition, citywide encouragement is to use public transportation and bike lanes. Coral Gables also promotes sustainable landscaping and tree preservation.