fbpx

Where Inspiration and Creation Drive Innovation and Production

Where Inspiration and Creation Drive Innovation and Production

Segway Launches Smart, Powerful Ninebot F3 eKickScooter for Modern Commuters

Segway introduces the Ninebot F3 eKickScooter, a feature-packed commuter ride offering longer range, smart tech, and smoother performance.

The future of daily commuting has arrived. Segway’s new Ninebot F3 KickScooter delivers smarter features, longer range, and a smoother ride—making it the ultimate upgrade for on-the-go riders.

Order Now on Amazon

Segway’s New Ninebot F3 KickScooter Now Available for Purchase

The newest model in Segway’s F-Series upgrades your everyday commute with a smoother, smarter ride and is now available at store.Segway.com and select retailers.

ARCADIA, Calif.April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Segway, recently named No. 1 in global electric kick-scooter (eKickScooter) sales with more than 13 million sold worldwide, has launched its latest commuter series scooter, the Ninebot eKickScooter F3. The newest addition to the brand’s popular mid-level F-series line is going faster and farther than its predecessor. Following a successful pre-order period, the F3 is now available for purchase at a limited-time price of $699.99 ($849.99 MSRP) through April 27.

Ninebot F3 KickScooter
Credit: Segway

Explore More From:
Consumer ProductsTechnologyTransportationInnovation