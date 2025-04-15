Segway Launches Smart, Powerful Ninebot F3 eKickScooter for Modern Commuters

Upgraded with the latest smart technologies like Map Navigation and Caller ID, and an intuitive and compact design, the new Ninebot F3 is tailor-made for the tech-savvy commuter. It also levels up with new features like AirLock proximity unlocking, Apple Find My compatibility, a 6-Watt auto-headlight and SegRange range-extending technology.

“As leaders in the personal transportation space, we’re not only innovating for the future, but innovating for every day,” said Tom Hebert, VP of Sales at Segway. “The F3 is the latest in our popular commuter scooter series. With each iteration of our scooters, we hope to make every ride a little bit better. Whether commuters riding to work, college students riding to class, or anyone just looking for some fun, our new F3 will deliver greater comfort, convenience and efficiency.”

Designed with the daily commute in mind, the F3 features 1,000 Watts of max power and a 44-mile range along with a smoother riding experience thanks to front hydraulic and rear elastomer suspension, a larger footboard, 10-inch self-sealing tires and SegRide stability enhancement. It also features a new lock rim on the front of the frame to make it easier than ever to secure with standard cable or chain locks. And with a redesigned folding mechanism and weighing just over 40 pounds, the F3 can easily go wherever its rider does.

The F3 offers a premium riding experience packed with incredible technology and features alongside Segway’s signature styling and build quality at an incredible value.

The F3 is the latest innovation in Segway’s third generation e-scooter lineup, following the recently released Segway Superscooter GT3 and flagship Segway eKickScooter MAX G3 . Customers can now order the F3 at an exclusive price of $699.99 ($849.99 MSRP) at store.Segway.com as well as at trusted retailers including BestBuy.com and Amazon.

F3 FEATURES & SPECS