CHICAGO, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cottage Door Press, the award-winning children’s publisher, announced today the launch of Luna StoryTime Projector, a magical 3-in-1 device that turns storytime into an immersive, screen-free adventure. With vivid projections, expressive narration and sing-along songs, Luna is designed to spark imagination and encourage early literacy– without using any Wi-Fi, downloads or apps. This portable projector, audio and music player, and night light in one, is a learning toy that inspires a love of reading in young children, transforming playtime and bedtime rituals with interactive storytelling and educational content.

Luna comes at a critical time when modern families are navigating the challenge of balancing screen time with meaningful educational experiences. It is clear that creating a literacy-rich home environment has many benefits:

– Early childhood literacy has been linked to everything from academic success and social-emotional skills, to physical and mental health, and longer life expectancy.

– Kids who are read to at least three times a week are more likely to recognize letters, count to 20, write their name, and start reading by kindergarten.

– Shared reading offers comforting routines, calming strategies and a sense of security to both children and parents, while boosting parents’ confidence.Luna answers that call—offering an enchanting, read-aloud experience that makes storytime feel magical again. With Luna, parents can easily incorporate storytime in kids’ everyday routine, allowing them to develop their language, concentration, imagination, creativity, and early literacy skills in a new engaging way.

“Parents and caregivers are juggling more than ever. While we want to instill a love of reading in our children, it’s not always easy to compete with digital entertainment, find time to read aloud to them or ignite genuine excitement for storytime,” said Melissa Tigges, mom and VP of Strategic Initiatives at Cottage Door Press. “Luna reimagines storytime as a joyful, screen-free experience—fostering meaningful family connection or empowering independent play, while giving parents a well-earned break.”

Developed by children’s publishing experts, Luna delivers trusted, educational content for children ages 3 to 7. The completely screen-free projector comes with a uniquely designed Owl Content Character with five classic stories and five songs built in. Additional original and licensed Luna Content Characters are available to collect, each offering 30-70 minutes of edutainment. Whether kids are visiting Old MacDonald’s farm, following Little Red Riding Hood, or joining PAW Patrol on a rescue mission, each character plugs in for big adventures.

Perfect for playtime, travel or stress-free bedtime, Luna has three modes of use:

– Story Projector: Watch, listen and read along as stories come to life with beautiful illustrations and gentle motion graphics, projecting clearly up to eight feet tall

– Audio and Music Player: Listen to stories and play songs in an audio-only mode, with adjustable volume

– Night Light: Ease into bedtime with multicolor lights and soothing lullabies that automatically shut off after 15 minutes

Thoughtfully designed for young readers and with little hands in mind, Luna has simple, intuitive light-up controls and an easy-to-navigate menu that lets kids take control of storytime. An included “Nest” stand enables magical ceiling projections, turning any room into a story-filled adventure. Its lightweight design and built-in carry handle make Luna ideal for travel, while dual power options—USB-C cable or battery-powered—ensure it’s always ready to go.

The Luna Starter Set (MSRP: $69.99) includes the Luna StoryTime Projector with carry handle, Owl Content Character, “Nest” stand, and USB-C cable. Also takes 4AA batteries (not included). Bundles of the Luna Starter Set with bonus Content Characters are also available.

Additional Content Characters are sold separately (MSRP: $17.99 each), including preschool favorites like Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, John Deere Kids, PAW Patrol, Sesame Street, and Thomas & Friends. More than a dozen characters will be available in 2025, with additional ones in development.

The Luna Starter Set and select Content Characters are now available for purchase on Amazon and LunaStoryTime.com. The educational toy line, including additional characters, will be available at additional retailers, including Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s, Target.com and Walmart.com later this year.

