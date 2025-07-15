Listen to Article

Memory of a Star: Forgotten Light, an immersive sound and light installation by multidisciplinary artist Kyter Steffes, will premiere on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Foreland’s historic arts campus in Catskill, NY, as part of Upstate Art Weekend. Commissioned by the Opus 1 Foundation, the installation transforms astrophysical data—specifically the sonic translations of millisecond pulsars—into a meditative, multi-sensory experience. Set within the six-story Tower Stair, the piece invites visitors to move slowly through a vertical soundscape shaped by science, emotion, and space, offering a unique opportunity to listen to the universe.

Memory of a Star: Forgotten Light Premieres at Foreland During Upstate Art Weekend

Immersive sound and light installation invites audiences to experience the cosmos through sound, space, and stillness.

CATSKILL, N.Y., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — What does a star on the edge of collapse sound like? On Saturday, July 19, Opus 1 Foundation and Foreland will debut Memory of a Star: Forgotten Light, an immersive sound installation by multidisciplinary artist Kyter Steffes that brings astrophysical data into public space. Using sonic translations of millisecond pulsars—stellar remnants spinning hundreds of times per second—the installation invites audiences into a meditative journey through resonance, rhythm, and memory.

Set within the six-story Tower Stair of Foreland’s historic arts campus in Catskill, NY, the site-specific work unfolds across speakers positioned throughout the vertical space. Each movement of sound is designed to interact with the stairwell’s unique acoustics, encouraging visitors to ascend and descend slowly through an evolving soundscape grounded in science and shaped by emotion.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“Forgotten Light is a space to feel something you didn’t know you’d been holding,” said Steffes. “To hear something ancient. To pause, remember, or simply begin again.”

“Memory of a Star represents the kind of impact we’re committed to building—work that doesn’t just spark emotional resonance but opens new applications across science, wellness, and education,” said Chris Coritsidis, CEO of Opus 1 Foundation. “It’s about showing how art and data, together, can unlock tools for transformation.”

The installation is part of the broader Memory of a Star initiative, which collaborates with scientists—including those from the International Pulsar Timing Array, a galaxy-scale telescope tracking gravitational waves from the early universe—to convert cosmic data into sonic experience. By turning inaudible frequencies into immersive art, the project aims to foster wonder, stillness, and new ways of listening to our place in the universe.

Commissioned by Opus 1 Foundation and presented with support from Powerhouse Arts in Brooklyn, Forgotten Light also incorporates sensory-friendly design principles informed by the artist’s previous collaborations with KultureCity, ensuring accessibility for neurodiverse and sensory-sensitive audiences.

EVENT DETAILS

Title: Memory of a Star: Forgotten Light

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time: 2:00 – 8:00 PM

Location: Foreland Tower Stair, 111 Water Street, Catskill, NY

Presented by: Opus 1 Foundation

Artist: Kyter Steffes

Press + RSVP: 398032@email4pr.com

Phone: (860) 532-0233

Info: https://www.forelandcatskill.com/happenings/foreland-open-studios

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Foreland’s promotions. Please refer to forelandcatskill.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.