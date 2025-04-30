Listen to Article

McLaren is once again shifting the driving landscape with its W1 hypercar, which was recently tested in Rovaniemi, Finland, where temperatures reach a brutal -31°F (-35°C).

This environment was chosen specifically to test the car systems’ ability to handle extreme conditions, particularly those that drastically differ from its typical terrain. Similar to the McLaren F1 and P1 models, the W1 combines hybrid technology, remarkable speed, and Formula 1-inspired aerodynamics.

Hybrid Design & Aerodynamics

According to Interesting Engineering, the hybrid setup features a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine (MHP-8), which delivers 928 horsepower and pairs with a 342 horsepower electric motor. This results in a total of 1,258 horsepower and 988 lb-ft of torque.

The McLaren W1 is equipped with an “Active Long Tail” rear wing, which extends 300mm and generates 2,200 pounds of downforce at speeds of 174 mph when the vehicle is in race mode. Designed to maximize aerodynamics, the wing also functions as an airbrake and drag reduction system (DRS). A versatile front wing and ground-effect aerodynamics give the vehicle impressive grip while cornering.

McLaren stated that the McLaren Aerocell is the company’s most advanced carbon fibre monocoque ever. The front section is deliberately narrow while the footbox is raised, and the integrated seat has reduced the wheelbase, allowing for better airflow.

Cold-Resistant Road-Legal Race Car

The W1 supercar can hit 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and accelerate from 0 to 124 mph in just 5.8 seconds.

The hybrid system is equipped with a 1.4-kWh high-voltage battery, which powers the electric motor and contributes to the vehicle’s overall horsepower. The battery aced tests under Arctic conditions that were designed to evaluate its power delivery, charging capabilities, and heat management.

Though many new supercars focus more on raw speed or electric power, the McLaren W1 balances hybrid technology with light handling. The aerodynamics also keep the car feeling smooth and efficient, giving drivers a road-legal race car experience.

The 399 units set to be made have already been sold at a starting price of around $2.1 million.