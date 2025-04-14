Caterpillar Inc. is marking its 100th anniversary by pledging $100 million over the next five years to equip the future workforce with skills for a digital world. The initiative aims to empower individuals through technology and human creativity to build a resilient workforce, as stated by Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. Throughout 2025, the company will host global celebrations and engage stakeholders to advance workforce development solutions.

Caterpillar Celebrates First 100 years with a Commitment to the Future

IRVING, Texas, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced an investment to support a key source of its success and longevity for the next 100 years: people. As part of the celebration, the company pledged $100 million over the next five years to help equip the workforce of the future with the skills needed, leveraging technology to meet global market demands as the world undergoes a rapid digital transformation.

“We are excited to celebrate Caterpillar’s centennial with this investment that will empower the workforce of tomorrow,” said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. “This pledge reinforces our commitment to building a world where technology and human creativity can work hand in hand to create a more resilient workforce. Together, by empowering individuals with the skills and resources they need to thrive, we can make that world our reality.”

According to The Future of Jobs Report 2025, in the next five years, the skillsets needed for success in the global labor market are expected to evolve drastically. This transformation will result in the creation of 170 million new jobs. These technology-driven skills can include those for artificial intelligence (AI), automation, data analytics, digital twins, Internet of Things (IoT), machine language, augmented reality, computer-aid design and modeling, and robotics maintenance, alongside soft skills.

“As an industry leader, Caterpillar understands the urgency of preparing the next generation with the capabilities required for the jobs of tomorrow,” said Jaime Mineart, chief technology officer at Caterpillar, and pledge executive sponsor. “This pledge, our first of its kind, reflects our dedication to collaborating with our global stakeholders to devise the best training solutions.”

The pledge builds upon Caterpillar’s ongoing work to help close the growing skills gap in the manufacturing industry, including:

— ThinkBIG, a two-year program that pays students while they train to become technicians.

— The company’s STEM outreach programs that expose K-12 students to different careers in manufacturing.

— Caterpillar’s Global Dealer Technician Challenge – an initiative showcasing how skilled technicians are part of a high-tech, high-impact, high-demand career. The competition was designed to raise awareness of the opportunities in the technician career field.

Throughout 2025, Caterpillar will be engaging in bringing key actors together on forward-looking solutions and building on what we have already achieved in preparing the workforce of the future. To learn more about the program’s progress, visit caterpillar.com.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Caterpillar’s promotions. Please refer to caterpillar.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.