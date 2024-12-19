Top 5 Sustainable New Year's Resolutions

Even if you’re not ready to become a net zero household, here are some simple yet impactful New Year’s resolutions that can lead to a more sustainable future.

Limit Water Usage

Given the energy and carbon footprint associated with delivering and purifying clean water, making a resolution to reduce your water usage is an attainable and sustainable goal. A few ways to do this are to only do laundry with full loads, install a low-flow shower head, or adjust your toilet’s water tank to fill to a lower level.

Conserve Energy

One major source of energy waste often unaccounted for is vampire power or the power used by appliances left plugged in but not currently in use. It’s estimated that vampire power can add 10% to your home’s monthly electric bill. Make a resolution to unplug appliances more often or invest in power strips with switches to easily cut off power without unplugging.

Additionally, look for areas in your home that could be switched to renewable energy sources. If you’re not ready to take the plunge and fully switch to solar energy, you can begin small by searching for utility providers that offer a substantial portion of their energy from renewable sources. Purchasing a small solar generator is another excellent step, as it will allow you to begin to understand the logistics behind producing your own electricity.

Eat Sustainably

The food industry is a major contributor to carbon emissions, and industrial agriculture is the top cause of deforestation worldwide. In 2025, try out some new vegan recipes to limit your consumption of carbon-generating foods like meat.

Additionally, if you choose to consume meat or fish, purchase from organic or local businesses. This saves on carbon emissions needed to transport food, and organic farms generally use less resource-intensive farming practices, protect bees, don’t pollute the air or groundwater, and promote local biodiversity.

Alternate Transportation

Since every mile you don’t drive reduces your carbon footprint by 1 lb, switch to an electric vehicle such as a car, bike, or e-scooter if you can. If you’re not able to switch to an EV just yet, set a goal to walk, bike, or take public transportation more often this coming year. Walking and biking also give you the added benefits of exercise and the ability to enjoy nature trails or discover new areas of your city.

Reuse & Recycle

Single-use items like plastic packaging and disposable coffee cups also significantly impact the environment. Transition to reusable items such as water bottles, coffee cups, and cloth napkins. Switch to cloth towels or reusable paper towels and bring tote bags or collapsable containers to the grocery store or when shopping to eliminate the need for the plastic bags typically used in stores.

Assuming you already engage in basic recycling practices, take it up a notch this year by recycling items like old electronics, which end up in landfills and can release harmful chemicals into the environment. Contribute to the sustainable fashion industry by going through your closet, donating old or rarely used clothes to resale stores, and attempting to shop at clothing resale stores rather than buying brand new ones.