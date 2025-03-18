The new Thermacell E65 is here—faster charging, longer-lasting, and ready to keep mosquitoes away with the push of a button!

The wait is over—Thermacell’s latest innovation in mosquito protection is here! The new E65 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller + Fast Charging Dock is now available, delivering a powerful 20-foot zone of protection with faster charging, longer battery life, and effortless portability. Say goodbye to bites and hello to uninterrupted outdoor adventures!

Thermacell® Introduces the E65 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller + Fast Charging Dock to Extend Your Time Outdoors

BEDFORD, Mass., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Thermacell Repellents, Inc., the leading manufacturer of trusted and highly effective zone mosquito repellents, today introduced the next innovative leap in its 20-foot zone protection devices – the E65 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller + Fast Charging Dock. The new compact solution makes it easier than ever to stay protected from mosquitoes, featuring a convenient drop-in charging dock, 3x faster charging, and a longer battery life. Available now, the E65 is a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to advancing mosquito protection and elevating your outdoor experiences.

“Our mission at Thermacell is to make mosquito protection effortless and reliable so people can fully enjoy their time outdoors,” said Adam Goess, Executive Director of Product Development at Thermacell. “We’re constantly innovating smarter, more efficient solutions that seamlessly fit into everyday life, allowing people to focus on their time outdoors—with the freedom of not worrying about mosquitoes.”

The Thermacell award-winning rechargeable technology keeps mosquitoes away with the only EPA-registered formula that creates a 20-foot invisible zone of protection*.

E65 key features:

– Drop-in Fast Charging Dock – fully charges the E65 in two hours (3x times faster**).

– Battery Life – 6.5 hours of battery life extends your outdoor time (18% more**).

– Refills – comes with a 36-hour repellent refill right out of the box (3x more**). Additional refill cartridges are available for purchase with up to 40 hours of repellent in each.

– Easy to Use and Portable – turns on with just a press of a button and its compact design makes it convenient to pack and take with you.

– No Mess, No Scents – no chemicals on your skin, scent-free, and no open flames.

– Large Zone of Protection – scientifically proven to repel mosquitoes within the 20-foot protection zone.

– Designed & Assembled in USA – the E65 is proudly designed and assembled in USA.

The Thermacell repellents provide science-led mosquito defense with devices engineered to target mosquitoes’ sensors with precision. These area repellents have been tested rigorously over 20+ years and are EPA-reviewed for efficacy, human health and safety, and environmental impact. In addition to being pet and people friendly, the devices repel tough mosquitoes including those that may transmit Encephalitis, Chikungunya, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus. Always use as directed.

The Thermacell E65 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller + Fast Charging Dock is just $39.99, and available to buy at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Meijer, REI, Bass Pro, Cabela’s, Academy Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods, as well as Thermacell.com.

*Claim based on EPA Registration No. 71910-11, (maximum 315 sq. ft. [20-foot zone] coverage area when used as instructed) as compared to EPA registrations for single-unit mosquito repellent devices containing metofluthrin as of 2/28/2025, Nos. 9688-356, 33025-8, 4822-542, 4822-583, 4822-585, 4822-602, 4822-605



**Compared to its predecessor, the E55

About Thermacell

Thermacell Repellents, Inc., designs, manufactures, and markets area mosquito repellent and insect control solutions. Thermacell devices have been in the market for over 25 years, with tens of millions of devices being sold in more than 30 countries worldwide and multitudes of happy customers. For more information on Thermacell and its complete line of repellent products visit www.thermacell.com.

