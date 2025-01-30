Queva Smart Dog Collar Monitors Activity, Location, and Pet Health

One of the many tech innovations presented at CES 2025 was Queva – a smart dog collar that monitors your pet’s health, activity, and location 24/7.

The device’s inspiration began when the company’s CEO adopted a Golden Doodle named Oscar. After facing the challenge of regularly monitoring the dog’s health between vet visits and partnering with various veterinarians to develop the idea, the Queva dog collar was created.

The device uses various sensors and AI to monitor your pet’s health and help prevent or detect health issues early on. Users can complete an in-app health assessment for their pet to get personalized advice based on their dog’s specific breed.

In addition to overall health insights, the device and accompanying app allow users to monitor their dog’s exercise level, activities, and sleep schedule and make adjustments if needed to increase their pet’s overall health. A GPS powered by an LTE network remotely tracks your pet’s location and sends owners alerts via the app if your dog ventures out too far.

The barking detection feature also alerts owners when their dog is barking, which allows them to check whether there’s any type of emergency or if their dog is simply barking at a neighbor again. If the software detects an issue, the assessment allows it to provide a quick analysis and suggestions for corrective action.

Queva’s website states that it can prevent health issues earlier with 99.2% accuracy. The program requires a monthly subscription, with the option of either the basic subscription for $9.99 or the advanced subscription for $18.99.

The basic subscription covers 24/7 GPS monitoring, a vet AI chatbot to offer health tips/advice, a symptom tracker, and behavior monitoring. The advanced version also offers RX on demand, connects to your specific vet clinic, and allows a family member to be added to the program to receive alerts.