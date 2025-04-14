IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — After generating significant excitement and acclaim at CES and MWC 2025, ZIP ultra-portable projector is now available in the United States and Canada.

Praised by attendees and technology reviewers alike for its innovative design and functionality, the Aurzen ZIP captured significant attention at CES 2025. Key highlights include its compact, tri-fold adjustable design, native 720p HD resolution, effortless zero-lag autofocus, automatic keystone correction, and wireless mirroring compatibility with both iOS and Android devices. The built-in rechargeable battery ensures up to 1.5 hours of continuous entertainment, enhanced further with rapid PD fast charging.

ZIP Key Features:

– DLP Display – 100 ANSI lumens – 720p

– Pocket Size – 3.3 x 3.1 x 1 inch – 9.8 oz / 84 x 78 x 26mm – 280g

– Instant Setup – Autofocus and Keystone, 1.5 hour battery, Dual Speakers

– OS – Android, Windows, iOS, macOS

ZIP’s impressive features and usability have already resonated strongly with early reviewers and YouTube influencers, earning high marks for versatility in indoor and outdoor scenarios such as home cinemas, camping, and on-the-go entertainment. More than a dozen YouTube channels published favorable reviews in the recent months, and many more social media channels raved about the pocket size ZIP. A number of professional projector reviewers have also published favorable reviews recently.

The Aurzen ZIP is now available for purchase with an MSRP of $399.99. Don’t miss your chance to experience the portable projector that captured CES and MWC audiences.

Visit Aurzen’s official website or Amazon to purchase your ZIP projector today.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Aurzen’s promotions. Please refer to Aurzen.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.