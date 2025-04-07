IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aurzen unveils BOOM mini, an innovative all-in-one streaming projector delivering immersive entertainment with stunning visuals and powerful 2x10W Dolby Audio. Designed for home theatres, gaming enthusiasts, and everyday streaming, BOOM mini redefines projector experiences by offering premium features usually found in higher-priced projectors, delivering exceptional value.

– True 1080p Full HD resolution for exceptional clarity and vibrant visuals.

– 500 ANSI Lumens brightness, ensuring crisp images in various lighting conditions.

– 360° immersive Dolby Audio with powerful, aesthetically appealing 2x10W speakers designed to enhance both audio performance and visual aesthetics.

– Built-in Google TV for effortless access to thousands of apps and streaming services.

– Real-Time Auto Focus and Keystone Correction using advanced ToF technology, delivering instant and perfect image adjustments.

– 110° versatile gimbal stand for easy and flexible positioning.

– Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, HDMI, USB, and Audio-out ports.

BOOM mini simplifies setup, delivering cinema-quality entertainment effortlessly, anytime and anywhere. This entertainment-in-a-box combines the value of a TV, soundbar, and projector, eliminating the need for separate devices and cluttered setups. The visually designed sound system adds aesthetic appeal to any space, reinforcing the immersive viewing experience.

“We created BOOM mini to eliminate the hassle and complexity typically associated with home and portable entertainment setups,” said Jason Jiang, Product Lead, Aurzen. “It’s immersive, intuitive, and impressively powerful, addressing the real needs of today’s streaming fans, gamers, sports enthusiasts, and digital nomads.”

Availability: BOOM mini is now available for purchase on Amazon and aurzen.com in the United States and Canada, with a retail price of $349.99 USD in the United States. Availability in Europe and the United Kingdom will follow in May.

