Plantaform announced the US launch of its Smart Indoor Garden at CES 2025, where it was also named CES Innovation Awards® Best of Innovation in the Food and AgTech category.

At the forefront of sustainable indoor gardening, Plantaform is the world’s first smart indoor garden that uses fog to grow plants.

“We are excited to bring our innovative Plantaform Smart Indoor Garden to the U.S. market, empowering individuals and families to grow their own fresh, nutritious produce year-round,” said Alberto Aguilar, CEO of Plantaform. “Our CES Best of Innovation Award reaffirms our mission to revolutionize the way we grow food indoors by providing simple, elegant and easy-to-use technology that meets the needs of the modern home.”

The device utilizes advanced fogponics technology, an evolution of aeroponics developed by NASA. This involves releasing an ultra-fine mist that delivers water and nutrients directly to plant roots, creating faster plant growth, increased yields, and more sustainable gardening.

It also saves more water than alternative systems, reportedly using 30-50% less water than hydroponic systems, 10% less than aeroponic systems, and 98% less than traditional gardening methods. It’s so water-efficient that Plantaform only needs water refills every two to three weeks.

Perfect for low-maintenance plant care, the Plantaform apps optimize the growing conditions for plants by providing reminders for watering, fertilizing, and other tips for growing and harvesting. The mixing of nature and technology has been a trend over the past couple of years, with the added availability of many new planting and gardening apps and tech products.

“Unlike other smart indoor gardens on the market today, Plantaform is a fully enclosed and fully automated smart indoor garden that precisely controls the growing environment,” said Renata Scorsone, VP Marketing, Plantaform. “By optimizing light, water, airflow and even temperature levels, Plantaform makes growing fresh greens, vegetables and edible flowers as easy as making a cup of coffee.”

The Plantaform Indoor Garden is now available for purchase in the US for $499.99 and will be demonstrated at CES 2025 from January 6th to 10th. Tomorrow’s World Today representatives will attend and cover CES 2025 with the latest news, updates, and innovations.