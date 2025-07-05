BAE Systems is at the forefront of military medical innovation with AI technology for improved care in the field.

Listen to Article

The Air Force Research Laboratory has selected BAE Systems to advance its AI-powered medical software, BATDOK®, through the new FORGE-IT program. The technology helps warfighters deliver and document critical medical care in the field, improving outcomes from point of injury through recovery. Data from the system will integrate with the Department of Defense’s broader medical platforms to ensure continuity of care.

BAE Systems to develop AI-powered software to improve battlefield medical care for warfighters

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) has selected BAE Systems (LON: BA) to continue development and support deployment of the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Operations Kit (BATDOK®) through the new Force Optimization through Rapid-prototyping, Gear Enhancements & Innovative Technology (FORGE-IT) program.

Together, BATDOK® and FORGE-IT will improve and modernize the capabilities of warfighters to provide medical care for wounded servicemembers on the battlefield and ensure they receive proper treatment into long-term care.

BATDOK® is an AFRL application developed with the support of BAE Systems that creates a complete and reliable record of injuries and treatments from the point of injury through recovery. Traditionally, medical care administered on the battlefield is only recorded on paper. BATDOK® records medical care electronically, ensuring the details of a patient’s injury and field treatment are seamlessly transferred to the nurses and doctors providing ongoing care.

FORGE-IT will build on BATDOK®, continuing to enhance remote patient monitoring and improving medical care in the field through clinical decision support powered by embedded artificial intelligence capabilities.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“At BAE Systems, our goal has always been to protect those who protect us,” said Nathaniel Wiesner, vice president and general manager of Ground Systems & Services for BAE Systems Space & Mission Systems. “Through projects like FORGE-IT, we’re augmenting the abilities of our nation’s warfighters to provide critical medical care in high-threat scenarios and ensure that those who are wounded are given effective treatment in the field.”

Data collected by BATDOK® and FORGE-IT will be integrated into the Department of Defense’s Joint Operational Medicine Information Systems (JOMIS) care delivery platform, which ensures delivery of comprehensive health services for U.S. Armed Forces patients in deployed and home station medical care facilities.

Through this integration, these systems will help clinicians deliver effective care and make sure service members’ injuries are properly documented.

FORGE-IT represents the latest innovation in BAE Systems’ efforts to support and protect our nation’s warfighters on and off the battlefield.

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.