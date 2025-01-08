The creators of Bird Buddy, the smart AI-powered bird feeder, announced two new nature tech products at CES 2025: Petal and Wonder Blocks.

Whereas Bird Buddy focused on capturing and identifying birds surrounding a birdhouse, Wonder’s new products aim to deepen our appreciation of nature by recording all of the environmental activity in your backyard.

Petal is a biomorphic camera that captures the natural wonders around our homes. Building upon the AI featured in Bird Buddy, one of TIME’s Best Inventions 2023, Petal combines advancements in engineering and technology to snap or livestream wildlife directly to the smart device of your choice.

Utilizing Nature Intelligence, an advanced AI layer, the camera interprets and catalogs the sights and sounds of nature, including birds hatching, bees pollinating in flowers, butterfly wings flapping, and more. Dubbed a world-first true nature camera, Petal has a flexible stem, optional solar roof, and universal clip that allows it to be positioned anywhere outdoors.

Petal is the latest example of how technology can connect humans with nature. For example, farmers have been using new technology such as probes, irrigation apps, AI-powered robots, and drones to reduce waste and farm sustainably in recent years.

Wonder Blocks, on the other hand, offers a means of easily building spaces to invite and facilitate natural elements for Petal to capture. This modular system creates customizable habitats and ecosystems for wildlife to thrive and includes a plant base, seed tray, bee hotel, butterfly feeder, and bug hotel.

Reportedly available on Kickstarter in spring 2025, pairing Petal with Wonder Blocks will turn your backyard into an inspiring ecosystem with crawling critters, chirping birds, and blooming plants. As part of CES 2025, Bird Buddy was also announced as the partner of BBC StoryWorks for its next cohort of films addressing climate change.

“With our new products under a different brand name, Wonder, we are able to go beyond birds to reveal the marvellous secret life of nature hiding in plain sight. Through Petal and Wonder Blocks we can use creative technology to spark curiosity and the joy of discovery, inviting people to connect and experience the natural world as it truly is, a place that is buzzing and enchanting. By reimagining our relationship with nature, with Wonder, we are creating a world that feels more alive, closer, and more interactive than ever. It delivers innovative ways to experience the beauty and magic of the natural world around our homes and helps us connect in a deeper, richer and more meaningful way with the natural life that surrounds us.” stated Franci Zidar, CEO of Wonder.

BBC StoryWorks will share more information at its CES panel event on January 10, 2025. Representatives at Tomorrow’s World Today will attend and cover CES 2025 with the latest news, updates, and innovations.