Consumer tech brand Nothing has partnered with Ceva to integrate RealSpace® Spatial Audio software into its upcoming audio lineup, including the new Nothing Headphone (1). This collaboration aims to deliver immersive, cinematic sound with dynamic head tracking, enhancing the user experience across both the Nothing and CMF brands.
The London-based design disruptor teams up with Ceva to power enhanced listening experiences across the Nothing and CMF sub-brand audio product lines, including the newly announced Nothing Headphone (1)
LONDON and ROCKVILLE, Md., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a move that pushes the boundaries of personal audio, Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, and Nothing, the London-based consumer technology company known for its transparent, design-forward smartphones, audio products and wearables that blend style with performance, today announced a new collaboration to bring Ceva’s RealSpace® Spatial Audio Software to Nothing’s upcoming audio lineup, including the newly announced Nothing Headphone (1), which is the company’s highly anticipated first entry into the over-ear style audio device.
This collaboration, which provides consumers with a more cinematic and intuitive listening experience, marks a significant step in Nothing’s mission to deliver premium, immersive audio to its global user base under the Nothing and CMF brands. By leveraging Ceva’s industry-leading spatial audio technology and premium wireless audio SoCs powered by Ceva Bluetooth IP, Nothing aims to redefine how users engage with music, movies, and games on wireless audio devices.
“Great audio isn’t just heard, it is felt. It is more than just sound, it’s an emotional connection, an immersive experience, and a reflection of personal identity,” said Andrew Freshwater, Head of Smart Product Marketing at Nothing. “With Ceva’s RealSpace technology, we’re delivering an unparalleled audio experience that envelops users in a richer, more lifelike experience that feels like stepping inside the sound.”
Ceva’s RealSpace® Spatial Audio software is designed for low power consumption, efficient compute, and seamless integration into wireless audio devices. It delivers cinematic 3D sound with dynamic head tracking, making it ideal for Nothing’s sleek, design-first approach to consumer tech.
“Nothing is redefining what tech can look and feel like, and together, we’re pushing the boundaries of what it can sound like,” said Chad Lucien, vice president and general manager of the sensor and audio business unit at Ceva. “Our RealSpace technology will ensure Nothing’s audio products deliver a truly immersive and differentiated listening experience.”
