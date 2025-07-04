Learn about the partnership between Nothing and Ceva to enhance audio experiences with innovative spatial sound technology.

Consumer tech brand Nothing has partnered with Ceva to integrate RealSpace® Spatial Audio software into its upcoming audio lineup, including the new Nothing Headphone (1). This collaboration aims to deliver immersive, cinematic sound with dynamic head tracking, enhancing the user experience across both the Nothing and CMF brands.

LONDON and ROCKVILLE, Md., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a move that pushes the boundaries of personal audio, Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of silicon and software IP for the Smart Edge, and Nothing, the London-based consumer technology company known for its transparent, design-forward smartphones, audio products and wearables that blend style with performance, today announced a new collaboration to bring Ceva’s RealSpace® Spatial Audio Software to Nothing’s upcoming audio lineup, including the newly announced Nothing Headphone (1), which is the company’s highly anticipated first entry into the over-ear style audio device.