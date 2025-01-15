Robots are making their way into the real world. Here are five that stood out at CES 2025.

The Consumer Electronic Show (CES) is more than a trade show full of innovation. CES unveiled thousands of new concepts and gadgets. Among the technology exhibitors unveiled were robots, which were on full display. Let’s dive into the five robots powered by AI that have a variety of capabilities.

Enchanted Tools Mirokaï

Enchanted Tools’ Mirokaï robot has various capabilities, including interaction, tracking, grasping, and transporting. These features allow the robot to assist in different fields, including, but not limited to, hospitals, retail, hotels, and nursing homes. Mirokaï has an interactive face and real-time animated facial expressions. These features create a lifelike and engaging companion.

Variety is Mirokaï’s specialty. Its connected handles, opposable thumbs, and 97 percent grasping success rate allow the assistive robot to adapt to various tasks and environments. The robot’s revolutionary rolling globe gives it fast and free mobility. In addition, Mirokaï is compact, ensuring it takes up limited space and isn’t an obstacle in the workplace.

Pollen Robotics Reachy 2

Pollen Robotics unveiled its new humanoid robot, Reachy 2. Using VR equipment, a user can control Reachy’s arms, hands, and head. In the video, Reachy shows off its capabilities. However, if you look closely behind the robot, you can see the robot’s operator. In addition, the user can see what Reachy sees through the VR headset. However, Reachy does have an autonomous base that allows it to move freely.

Like Mirokaï, Reachy is also ready to deploy to the office, our home, a hospital, or a shop. The company claims that one of Reachy’s arms can lift an object up to roughly 6.5 pounds with good dexterity. According to the developers, its arms feature similar dimensions, proportions, and movements as an adult human arm.

Booster Robotics Booster T1

Let us introduce you to the Booster T1 from Booster Robotics. The agile robot grew quite the crowd in the middle of one of the showrooms at CES. It was for a good reason: The Booster T1 showed off its ability to walk, bend over, do pushups, and even dance a little. According to the Booster Robotics website, among the aforementioned stunts, T1 can also kick a soccer ball and do kung fu.

Deep Robotics Lynx

Deep Robotics demonstrated the durability and abilities of its Lynx quadruped robot. The Lynx’s wheels allow smooth mobility, whether on two legs or four. The Lynx quadruped robot is designed for multiple industrial uses, such as inspection, investigation, security, surveying, and mapping.

It autonomously navigates and operates through extreme environments such as darkness, strong light, flickering, and no light source. Additionally, it operates in extremely cold and hot temperatures. Lynx can flexibly climb up and down stairs at a 45° angle, including industrial stairs. Lynx can respond to sudden requirements and quickly navigate complex scenes.

WAIYS Ameca

Finally, we get to Ameca from WAIYS and Engineered Arts. Using WAIYS AI technology, Engineered Arts’ Ameca robot interacts with people and answers questions. While a little uncanny, Ameca combines artificial intelligence and an artificial body. The humanoid robot was designed as a platform for development into future robotics technologies. Engineering Arts said, “Ameca is the perfect humanoid robot platform for human-robot interaction.”