Google’s AI mode installed new updates to better compete with services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Perplexity AI.

Google is reportedly expanding the access and functionality of its AI Mode, an experimental feature that allows users to ask complex, multipart questions within Search.

Google AI Mode

The firm’s AI mode, which launched in March, installed new updates to better compete with services like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Perplexity AI.

One such update was that Google removed the waitlist for AI Mode, which is now available to anyone in the U.S. who’s at least 18 years old and is enrolled in Labs, a platform that allows users to try out new AI features and provide feedback. The company is also planning to make the feature available outside of Labs in the future, as it’s currently testing an AI Mode tab in Google Search.

The feature, which uses a custom version of Gemini 2.0, has previously allowed users to ask more complex questions than traditional search. For example, users could ask, “What’s the difference in sleep tracking features between a smart ring, smartwatch, and tracking mat?” and Google’s AI Mode would provide a detailed comparison of the products and links from which it’s pulling the information.

Now, AI Mode can do things like provide a packing list for your next trip or find your new favorite restaurant. Visual place and product cards will also be added, which can be clicked on to get more detailed information.

For local restaurants or stores, clicking will provide information like ratings, opening hours, and reviews. And, for products, users will be able to see shipping details, promotions, real-time pricing, and local inventory.

According to TechCrunch, if you’re planning a camping trip and you search “best foldable camping chair that would fit in a backpack for under $100,” AI mode will give you a rundown of the recommended products, product details, and links to retailers.

The updated features will also allow users to pick up where they left off while searching with AI mode. On desktop, you can now click the new left-side panel in AI Mode to review past searches, information previously provided, and ask follow-up questions.