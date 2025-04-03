Therapixel, the creator of MammoScreen®, a cutting-edge AI solution for breast cancer screening, has partnered with Onsite Women’s Health, a leading in-office breast imaging network, to enhance patient care across 150+ locations. This collaboration integrates MammoScreen’s advanced deep-learning technology into Onsite’s workflow, enabling earlier and more accurate cancer detection while reducing unnecessary recalls and improving diagnostic confidence. Both companies share a commitment to improving women’s health outcomes by leveraging AI to support radiologists with faster, more precise readings, ultimately making high-quality breast care more accessible and effective nationwide.

Therapixel and Onsite Women’s Health Announce Partnership to Deploy MammoScreen® AI for Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection Across National Provider Network

PARIS and CHICAGO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Therapixel, creators of MammoScreen®, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) solution for breast cancer screening, today announced a strategic partnership with Onsite Women’s Health, one of the nation’s largest in-office breast health and imaging networks. Through this collaboration, Onsite will offer MammoScreen across its 150+ locations to elevate patient care, while empowering radiologists with AI-driven insights to support earlier and more accurate cancer detection.

AI Breast Cancer Screening

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring life-saving technology to women across the United States,” said Matthieu Leclerc-Chalvet, CEO of Therapixel. “By integrating MammoScreen into their workflow, Onsite Women’s Health is leveraging the most comprehensive breast cancer screening AI available—delivering faster, more accurate readings and ultimately improving patient outcomes across its network.”

“At Onsite, we’re constantly evaluating opportunities to elevate the standard of care we deliver,” said Jillian Wright, CEO of Onsite Women’s Health. “We’re committed to equipping our radiologists with the best technologies available to ensure the highest quality of care for our partner practices and, most importantly, our patients. We believe MammoScreen will optimize our ability to detect breast cancer as early as possible and save more lives.”

MammoScreen uses deep learning to assist radiologists by identifying subtle abnormalities that may be missed during manual review. It has demonstrated the ability to detect 42% of cancers one year prior to diagnosis, and 38.5% two years prior. The technology also reduces reader fatigue and inter-reader variability, improving consistency and equity in patient care. Additionally, by increasing specificity, MammoScreen helps lower unnecessary recalls—minimizing anxiety and inconvenience for patients.

By integrating MammoScreen into its clinical workflow, Onsite radiologists and partner practices will benefit from added diagnostic confidence, improved efficiency, and streamlined operations—all to support better outcomes for the patients they serve.

“What attracted us most to this partnership was a shared goal: to improve outcomes for women,” added Wright. “By bringing together our national footprint with MammoScreen’s powerful technology, we’re delivering on our mission to make high-quality breast care more accessible, personalized, and effective.”

SOURCE Therapixel

