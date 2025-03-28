The initiative covers the entry cost to the town’s four museums.

Doctors in Switzerland are taking a new approach to treating stress, exhaustion, and possibly even depression. Instead of a pill or other form of medication, medical professionals in a Swiss town are now prescribing free museum visits as part of a treatment plan.

Art Medication

Doctors in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, were approved to prescribe “museum visits” after local and regional authorities launched a novel pilot project. The initiative covers the cost of entry to the town’s four museums and aims to boost mental health. Enjoying art is more than just a hobby; it’s backed by scientific evidence.

According to a 2019 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), engaging with the arts provides numerous mental health benefits. The study highlighted art’s ability to reduce the impact of trauma to slow cognitive decline. Through research, art has shown its ability to have a positive impact on someone’s overall well-being.

“Art can help relax the mind, almost like preventative medicine,” said Julie Courcier Delafontaine, a Neuchâtel council member.

Since launching, the program has prescribed 500 museum visits to patients, with a modest budget of 10,000 Swiss francs (about 11,340 USD). If it’s successful, organizers hope to expand the “prescriptions” to other cultural experiences, such as theatre or dance.

Officials believe there is a wide range of patients that could benefit from this treatment, from those suffering from depression to patients with chronic illnesses.

Marianne de Reynier Nevsky is the cultural mediation manager in Neuchâtel and a critical part of the program’s creation. “It could be a person with depression, a person who has trouble walking, a person with a chronic illness,” Nevsky explained. The key is encouraging patients to get out of the house, walk, and engage with their surroundings – even if it’s just for an hour in a museum.”

Dr Marc-Olivier Sauvain, head of surgery at the Neuchâtel Hospital Network, has prescribed patients a trip to the museum. He believes it could greatly benefit patients preparing for surgery. Not only does it get them moving before an operation, but it also clears their heads.

“I think these patients will fully benefit from museum prescriptions,” Sauvain said. “It’s a chance to get both physical and intellectual exercise.”

The Swiss national health system doesn’t currently cover “culture as health,” but leaders hope that can change soon.