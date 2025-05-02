Listen to Article

Cox Mobile, OtterBox, and Boys & Girls Clubs of America have teamed up to unveil the winning design from their recent phone case contest. The custom “A World Within Reach” case, created by Gracie A. from Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana, is now available for purchase, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Gracie’s design symbolizes connection and dreams, and she received a $25,000 scholarship along with a grant for her club.

Cox Mobile & OtterBox Unveil Winning Phone Case Design –Now Available for Purchase

Custom case design available with a portion of the proceeds supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America

ATLANTA, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cox Mobile, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and OtterBox are proud to announce that the winning phone case design from our recent contest is now available for purchase in Cox retail stores and online at OtterBox.com. The phone case, designed with the theme “A World Within Reach,” is available on the OtterBox Symmetry Series for select iPhone and Android models. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

This news follows the successful, first-ever Cox Mobile Phone Case Design Contest, open to Club teens across the nation where Cox does business. Last month, Gracie A., a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana in Louisiana, was named the grand prize winner for her ‘Hands of the World’ design, which symbolizes the beauty of connection and the power of dreams.

“It was an honor to collaborate with Cox Mobile and Boys & Girls Clubs of America to bring Gracie’s vision to life,” said OtterBox CEO Trey Northrup. “We hope that by creating and distributing the case across the country, we can inspire more young artists to unleash their full potential.”

In addition to having her design manufactured by OtterBox, Gracie also received a $25,000 scholarship and a $25,000 grant for her Club to open a Cox Innovation Lab. Along with Gracie, Cox Mobile also recently announced Joshua G., a member of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale, as the Cox Mobile Fan Favorite contest winner. He received a $5,000 scholarship for future educational endeavors.

“It has been inspiring to see such a powerful showcase of creativity from Club members nationwide,” said Colleen Langner, Chief Residential Officer for Cox Communications. “We’re incredibly grateful to OtterBox for bringing Gracie’s art to life, and we deeply appreciate Boys & Girls Clubs of America for the incredible impact it is making in the lives of thousands of kids in our communities every day.”

Purchase your own award-winning phone case in a Cox retail store or online today: Cox Mobile x Boys and Girls Club of America Phone Case Design Contest

SOURCE Cox Communications

