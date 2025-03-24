A team from the University of Auckland in New Zealand documented an unexpected pairing – an octopus that hitched a ride on the back of a shark.

“Sharktopus” Sighting

The research team was aboard a nearby ship in the Hauraki Gulf near Kawau Island, searching for shark-feeding frenzies when they spotted the 10-foot-long shortfin mako shark with its unusual passenger. Though the footage was originally captured in 2023, it was finally released a few days ago in a recently published study.

“What was that orange patch on its head? A buoy? An injury?” Marine Ecologist Rochelle Constantine recalled in a university feature.

Noticing the peculiarity, the team dispatched a drone from the vessel and lowered a GoPro camera into the water. The shark’s passenger was a Maori octopus, which can grow 6.5 feet wide and weigh 26 pounds.

“We could see these tentacles moving,” she added in a March 20 interview with The New York Times.

This species of octopus is the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere, with a diet that primarily consists of eggs and crustaceans. Ranging in coloration from orange-brown to dark purple-gray, the species can also be aggressive, especially females, while protecting their brood of up to 7,000 eggs.

Already an unusual sight, the pairing is even more odd because the Maori octopus typically resides along the seabed, whereas shortfin makos only swim to a maximum depth of approximately 1,000 feet.

“It makes no sense that these two animals should be at the same place and time to encounter each other,” Constantine said. “We have no idea how they found each other.”

The octopus appeared to have its tentacles tucked into a tight ball and didn’t appear to be clinging to the shark, as though it was trying to go unnoticed. Researchers believe that, even if the shortfin mako didn’t see the octopus approach it, the shark is most likely aware of its presence due to its body being covered in sensory organs called lateral lines.

“The encounter is a reminder of the wonders of the ocean,” Constantine said in the post. “By supporting conservation initiatives, we can help to ensure that such extraordinary moments keep happening.”