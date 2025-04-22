The piece of lab-grown chicken muscle is 2.7 inches wide and less than an inch thick.

Lab-grown meat continues to make waves, and this time it’s in the form of a chicken nugget. In fact, scientists developed the world’s largest ever made.

Lab-Grown Chicken Nugget

Scientists creating the beloved chicken nugget made of lab-grown meat is a culinary breakthrough. However, lab-grown meat is no foreign concept; it is a relatively new concept. The FDA only approved the first lab-grown meat in 2023. Since then, scientists have experimented with multiple kinds of artificial meat.

Factors including reduced animal suffering, lower environmental impact, and potential health benefits make lab-grown foods enticing for researchers.

In this case, scientists developed the world’s largest chicken nugget using a new device that mimics human blood vessels, which enables meat to grow. The device also uses tiny fibres that deliver nutrients and oxygen to chicken muscle cells in a gel-like substance.

According to a report from NBC, the scientists used the new tool to develop a single, square piece of lab-grown chicken 2.7 inches (7 centimeters) wide and 0.7 inches (2 centimeters) thick. While it’s bite-sized, it is the world’s largest of its kind.

They also believe that this process could potentially create a whole chicken, pork, beef, and fish in the lab. While the development is groundbreaking, the researchers say there are still some challenges.

“Cultured meat offers a sustainable, ethical alternative to conventional meat,” said Shoji Takeuchi of the University of Tokyo in a statement. Takeuchi is also one of the study’s authors. “However, replicating the texture and taste of whole-cut meat remains difficult. Our technology enables the production of structured meat with improved texture and flavor, potentially accelerating its commercial viability. Beyond food, this platform may also impact regenerative medicine and soft robotics.”

In addition, a report says the lab-grown chicken nugget was not made of food-grade materials, and the scientists have not tasted it.

Using the new device, a bioreactor that creates artificial tissues, researchers took a major step in the development of lab-grown meat.

“Remaining challenges include improving oxygen delivery in larger tissues, automating fiber removal, and transitioning to food-safe materials,” Takeuchi said. “Solutions may include use of artificial oxygen carriers to mimic red blood cells, bundle-removal mechanisms that efficiently remove fibers in a single operation, and edible or recyclable hollow fibers.”