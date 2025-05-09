Listen to Article



Expedia Launches Industry-First Feature That Turns Reels on Instagram into Bookable Travel Itineraries

New trip matching tool uses AI to convert social media inspiration into real-world travel plans—all within Instagram

SEATTLE, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Expedia® today announced Expedia® Trip Matching, a first-of-its-kind feature that allows travelers to seamlessly build an itinerary based on reels found on Instagram and then book directly on Expedia. Travelers can share any publicly available travel-related reel—whether from content creators they follow or trending posts—directly with Expedia and receive customized itineraries, destination ideas, and travel tips based on the video. Powered by AI, this new experience transforms inspiration into real-world travel plans, making it easier than ever to book travel directly from Instagram.

“It’s no secret people are getting their news, inspiration and travel ideas from influencers and content creators, with a recent study showing that 80% of millennials rely on social media for travel decisions*,” said Jochen Koedijk, Chief Marketing Officer, Expedia Group. “We want to be where consumers get their inspiration, which is through social media. Now with Expedia® Trip Matching, travelers can seamlessly build an itinerary based on reels found on Instagram and book it directly on Expedia.”

How Expedia® Trip Matching works:

– Find inspiration: While scrolling Instagram, a user finds a reel featuring a destination or experience they love.

– Share it with Expedia: They tap the share icon on the reel, search for the @Expedia account, and send the video.

– Receive fast results: Expedia replies with AI-generated, personalized travel recommendations, itineraries, and trip-planning resources based on the video.

– Book when ready: Travelers can review and book directly from the customized itinerary—seamlessly bridging social discovery with real-world booking.

Expedia® Trip Matching is now open for beta access by visiting Expedia.com/tripmatching. The feature will be available to U.S. travelers in the upcoming weeks. Through the new trip matching feature, Expedia becomes the first OTA to integrate real-time, AI-powered travel planning directly into Instagram. The feature reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and meeting the next generation of travelers where they are—inspired, mobile, and social-first.

