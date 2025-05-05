Listen to Article

Backroads has announced the expansion of its Women’s Adventures program with 18 new Walking & Hiking trips launching in 2026—just in time for Mother’s Day. Designed to celebrate connection, strength, and adventure, these trips span stunning destinations like Bali, Colombia, the Pyrenees, Tasmania, and several U.S. national parks, offering enriching experiences for solo travelers, friends, and especially mothers and daughters.

Backroads Debuts New Women’s Adventures for 2026 Just in Time for Mother’s Day

Exciting New Trips Launch in Bali, Colombia, Moab, Norway, the Pyrenees, Tasmania and More Welcome Growing Numbers of Women Travelers

BERKELEY, Calif., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Backroads, the global leader in active travel, today announced 18 new Walking & Hiking Women’s Adventures for 2026, expanding the offering to 250 departures worldwide. Breathtaking new destinations include Colombia and the Pyrenees plus US hotspots such as Death Valley and Moab. For active, travel-savvy moms, there’s nothing like the combination of adventure and “me-time” for the ultimate Mother’s Day gift. An even greater gift, however, may be the opportunity these trips afford mothers and daughters to spend quality time together, as evidenced by the number of mother-daughter bookings Backroads is seeing.

After launching in 2024, Women’s Adventures sold quickly. Backroads expanded the collection to meet soaring demand, which shows no signs of slowing. Bookings more than doubled in 2025, exceeding all projections and expectations. In 2026, Backroads will offer over 60 different Women’s Adventures across the globe, with even more new trips to be revealed this June.

The average guest score for Women’s Adventures is 9.7 out of 10, making them some of the company’s most highly rated trips. Women love these experiences so much that they’re signing up for their next Women’s Adventure while still on their first, sometimes with the new friends they’ve made along the way. The female camaraderie and support makes these trips extra special, according to guest feedback.

Women’s Adventures celebrate female relationships, curiosity and strength and welcome a diversity of travelers, whether friends or sisters, or mothers and daughters looking to celebrate milestones together, with multiple generations of women or solo travelers interested in connecting with others who have similar interests. These trips aren’t about who’s the strongest athlete or who can go the farthest. Women’s Adventures offer the freedom to choose the path they want to take and to make the experience whatever they want it to be.

New 2026 Women’s Adventure trips available for immediate booking

Walking & Hiking Tours

– Arizona’s Saguaro National Park

– Brittany & Normandy

– Canadian Rockies Autumn

– Colombia

– Croatia’s National Parks

– Death Valley

– French & Italian Alps

– Norway Northern Lights

– Pyrenees Lodge-to-Lodge

– Scottish Highlands

– Southern Spain’s Andalusia

– Tasmania

– Utah’s Arches & Canyonlands

– Utah’s Bryce & Zion

Multi-Adventure Tours

– Bali

– Costa Rica Highlands to Coast

– Hawaii’s Big Island

– Iceland Northern Lights

“Something next-level happens when a group of phenomenal women who share similar life experiences explore the world together,” said Avery Hale Smith, Chief Experience Officer of Backroads. “It’s an empowering time and can actually be life-changing. I want women to have the confidence to know they can do it—whatever ‘it’ is for them—on a Backroads Women’s Adventure. The sky’s the limit.”

More information on Backroads new Women’s Adventures trips https://www.backroads.com/why/traveler/womens-adventures or call 800-462-2848 while the best dates are still available.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Backroads’ promotions. Please refer to backroads.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.