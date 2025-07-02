Weighing only 7 grams, enjoy quality sound and comfort during all your activities.

Listen to Article

OpenRock has launched the OpenRock S2, ultra-light open-ear sports earbuds designed for comfort, high-fidelity sound, and situational awareness. Weighing just 7 grams each, they feature BassDirect™ tech, IPX5 water resistance, and up to 32 hours of battery life. Now available globally for $98.99. Order Now on Amazon

OpenRock S2 Debuts — Ultra-Light Open-Ear Sports Earbuds Engineered for Comfortable Fit

HONG KONG, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — OpenRock, an industry-leading open-ear audio brand, officially launches the OpenRock S2, ultra-light open-ear sports earbuds. Weighing just 7 grams each, it features a secure and lightweight design that delivers high-quality audio while keeping you aware of your surroundings. It has earned praise worldwide from well-known media outlets such as Android Headlines and NeozOne. Key features include:

– 7g Ultra-Light Hook-Clip Design: Each earbud weighs just 7g, combining an ultra-thin 0.6mm titanium wire and soft liquid silicone for a flexible fit. The ergonomic hook-clip design ensures even pressure distribution for a secure and all-day comfort.

– Triple Sweat & Water Protection: An angled fit channels sweat away, allowing it to naturally slide off. The independent cavity and waterproof nano-coating protect the internal components. With IPX5 water resistance, it stands up to sweat and light rain with ease.

– Premium Sound with BassDirect™: The BassDirect™ technology delivers deep, low-distortion bass. Enhanced by the LISO 2.0 algorithm, LDAC codec, and Hi-Res Audio certification, the OpenRock S2 ensures clear, high-fidelity sound.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

– Remote Camera Control: Easily snap photos or start recording videos by pressing the earbud button four times when your phone is in photo or video mode—ideal for hassle-free shooting on the go.

– Up to 32-Hour Battery Life: Enjoy up to 8 hours on a single charge, and up to 32 hours with the charging case. A 5-minute quick charge provides 1 hour of playback.

OpenRock is dedicated to providing an exceptional auditory experience through superior craftsmanship and sound quality. Its innovative open-ear air-conduction design delivers “The Sound of Freedom” – rich bass and clarity – while keeping wearers aware of their surroundings. By seamlessly blending functionality with cutting-edge technology, OpenRock earbuds enable users to enjoy immersive sound—whether they’re pursuing an active lifestyle or simply enjoying their favorite music throughout the day.

The OpenRock S2 was officially launched on July 1, 2025, at a retail price of $98.99. It is now available for purchase globally via the official OpenRock website and Amazon.

SOURCE OpenRock

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of OpenRock’s promotions. Please refer to OpenRock.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.