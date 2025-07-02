Listen to Article

BLUETTI has introduced the Elite 100 V2, a more compact and powerful upgrade to its popular AC180 portable power station. Designed for camping and emergency use, it offers 1,800W output, fast solar charging, and a smaller form factor for easier transport. Pre-orders are now open ahead of Prime Day.

BLUETTI Opens Pre-Orders for Elite 100 V2 During Early Prime Day

LAS VEGAS, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With summer adventures underway and Prime Day nearing, BLUETTI, a leader in portable power, has officially opened pre-orders for the Elite 100 V2. This compact, enhanced model builds on the success of the AC180, offering superior power for camping trips and short-term outages. As part of its early Prime Day offerings, BLUETTI is providing up to 55% off nearly its entire product lineup—from on-the-go summer power to home backup for hurricane season—available until July 7.

Portable Power Station For Camping & Light Backup (~ 1kWh)

Family Camp Out / Light Backup with the Elite 100 V2



Pack lighter for camping and tailgates with the Elite 100 V2—delivering powerful performance without the bulk. About 30% smaller than its predecessor, the AC180, it fits neatly under car seats while offering 1,800W output across 11 versatile outlets. The Elite 100 V2 powers essentials like induction cooktops, kettles, and coffee makers, and its 3,600W surge capacity easily handles high-demand appliances such as portable AC units and full-size refrigerators. With 1,000W solar input, it recharges rapidly in as little as 70 minutes—perfect for quick outdoor stops or frequent, brief outages. Available now for exclusive pre-order at $399 (50%) plus an extra 5% off on Amazon and Bluetti official store.



For minimalist travelers planning picnics or weekend outings, the compact AC70 offers 768 Wh capacity and 1,000W output for essentials like phones, laptops, and drones, now available at $329 (45% off). And for ultra-light power on the go, AC2A offers 204.8Wh in under 8 lbs, now at $139 (37% off).

Portable Power Station for Family Gatherings at Home or Off the Grid (~2kWh)

Power Backyard BBQs and Rooftop Movie Nights with Elite 200 V2



Unlock hassle-free outdoor cooking with the Elite 200 V2. It easily handles electric grills, kettles, coffee makers, portable fridges, and full camping cook setups. With its 2,073.6Wh capacity and 2,600W output (3,900W surge), you can connect up to nine devices at once. Enjoy 16dB quiet, emission-free cooking on balconies, in backyards, at parks, or campsites—no fuel, no fumes, no wildfire worries. Now available at a record-low price of $899 with 47% off on Amazon and the Bluetti official store.

Elevate Home Theater Experience with AC200L



Another 2kWh option is the AC200L, offering 2,048Wh of capacity and a 2,400W output (3,600W surge). Its expandable design supports up to 7.6kWh, making it well-suited for all-night movie marathons, rooftop screenings, and backyard gatherings. It also integrates smoothly into off-grid setups in RVs, trailers, and vans when paired with a D40 DC-DC charger. Available now at $999 with 38% off on Amazon and the Bluetti official store.

Home Battery Backup For Outages (~3kWh)

Stay Safe During Storms with the AC300 & AC500



The widely acclaimed AC300 home battery backup delivers 3,000W of power and supports expandable capacity up to 22kWh—enough to keep an average household running for days during severe weather. It also supports generator charging for quiet, fume-free overnight use, especially valuable in outage-prone areas like Texas. Now available from $1,399 (44% off).



For larger families needing more power, the AC500 home battery backup delivers 5,000W and starts at $1,799 (40% off). Both home battery backups qualify for a 30% Residential Clean Energy Credit.

Launch Pricing & Prime Day Guarantee

The Elite 100 V2 is now available for exclusive pre-order on Amazon and BLUETTI’s official store, starting at an early bird price of $399 until July 11. An extra 5% off applies to this cutting-edge innovation—and sitewide—with code BLUETTI5OFF. These savings complement Early Prime Day deals of up to 55% off on both Amazon and the BLUETTI website. BLUETTI also offers 30-day price protection throughout this Prime Day: if prices drop further, the difference will be refunded to customers.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of BLUETTI’s promotions. Please refer to BLUETTI.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.